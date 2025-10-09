The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami Unveils a $100 Million Transformation Ahead of December Reopening

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is preparing to usher in a new era of coastal sophistication as it nears completion of its $100 million transformation, led by developer Gencom and design architect Hart Howerton in collaboration with Design Agency and Chapi Chapo Design. The sweeping renovation, which began in May 2025, is set to debut this December, redefining the guest experience across every facet of the resort—from its reimagined accommodations to two new dining concepts, a revitalized spa, and expanded wellness and recreation offerings.