The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami Unveils a $100 Million Transformation Ahead of December Reopening
A New Chapter for a Miami Icon
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is preparing to usher in a new era of coastal sophistication as it nears completion of its $100 million transformation, led by developer Gencom and design architect Hart Howerton in collaboration with Design Agency and Chapi Chapo Design. The sweeping renovation, which began in May 2025, is set to debut this December, redefining the guest experience across every facet of the resort—from its reimagined accommodations to two new dining concepts, a revitalized spa, and expanded wellness and recreation offerings.
Occupying 17 acres of pristine beachfront, the resort’s redesign is both an homage to Key Biscayne’s tranquil island spirit and a reflection of contemporary Miami sophistication. The new aesthetic embraces the surrounding landscape—infused with textures, tones, and materials that echo the sea, sand, and mangroves that define the area.
“The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami has long been a place where unforgettable memories are made. This transformation honors our history while creating new experiences for today’s luxury traveler. Every space, from accommodations to dining and wellness, has been carefully crafted to inspire, delight, and invite discovery. We cannot wait to welcome guests back this December to explore the next chapter of this iconic destination.”
Derek Flint, Market General Manager
Refined Accommodations with Coastal Serenity
Each guest room and suite has been entirely redesigned, creating a sanctuary that pairs timeless elegance with a fresh, contemporary feel. Bespoke furnishings, natural textures, and a palette drawn from the sea and sand define the aesthetic, with light wood tones and soft finishes creating an atmosphere of effortless calm.
Studio suites now feature kitchenettes ideal for longer stays, while the resort’s residential-style suites offer state-of-the-art full kitchens and spacious living areas that feel like private retreats. All bathrooms have been upgraded with natural stone finishes, deep soaking tubs, and walk-in showers in select one-bedroom suites, elevating the everyday ritual of relaxation.
The newly transformed lobby introduces guests to an arrival experience that feels both elevated and intimate. Sculptural lighting, refined materials, and open sightlines to the ocean evoke a sense of tranquility upon entering, setting the tone for the stay ahead.
The Art of Outdoor Living
Across its expansive grounds, the resort celebrates outdoor living in quintessential Miami style. Revitalized terraces, landscaped gardens, and expansive pool decks have been reimagined to foster seamless connections to the coastline. Private cabanas and shaded lounges frame sweeping ocean views, while expanded dining patios invite leisurely al fresco moments.
The transformation extends to families as well. The new Ritz Kids Club has been conceived as a serene yet stimulating indoor retreat, blending playful design with calming tones. Interactive games, hands-on activities, and a vibrant focal wall create an inviting space for discovery and creativity, ensuring younger guests experience the same thoughtful design philosophy as adults.
Elevated Wellness and Fitness Experiences
The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami has been completely reimagined into a tranquil, island-inspired oasis. Drawing cues from the mangroves and limestone formations that define the region, the redesigned spa now features a co-ed lounge, an open-air Spa Garden, and an expanded retail boutique with curated partnerships, including Late Checkout and other handpicked wellness brands.
Fitness also takes center stage through a new partnership with Tremble, the boutique studio known for its signature strength and movement classes. Together, these enhancements introduce a holistic approach to well-being—inviting guests to slow down, restore balance, and reconnect with their surroundings.
Culinary Innovation Meets Coastal Design
Two new restaurant concepts will anchor the resort’s dining revival, each crafted to capture the flavors and spirit of coastal living.
Luma, replacing the former Lightkeepers, will blend Italian inspiration with coastal tradition, celebrating seasonal ingredients and refined simplicity in a setting of understated elegance.
Paralía, a new Aegean-inspired concept, takes over Cantina Beach with a menu that highlights Greek and Turkish influences, incorporating Florida’s freshest seafood and local produce into dishes designed for sharing.
Along the shoreline, Dune Beach Bar (formerly Dune Burgers on the Beach) evolves into a dual experience: a relaxed seaside escape by day that transforms into a lively cocktail destination by night. The Rum Bar, reborn as a sophisticated lobby lounge, will serve inventive small plates and handcrafted drinks in a refined, social setting.
Returning favorites Scoop and Stefano’s will retain their charm while embracing the property’s new coastal design. Scoop continues its role as a classic ice cream stand, while Stefano’s will serve wood-fired pizzas with an added seating area for poolside dining.
A Preview Through Art and Collaboration
Ahead of its reopening, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is engaging guests through a creative partnership with TUMI and international artist Louis-Nicolas Darbon. Together, they’ve developed a limited-edition artistic luggage collection, presented through immersive experiences in New York City and Miami. The collaboration reflects the resort’s design narrative—artful, expressive, and rooted in a sense of discovery—allowing future guests to connect with its aesthetic before stepping foot on the property.
The Reimagined Ritz-Carlton Experience
As reservations open for stays beginning December 8, anticipation builds for the return of one of Miami’s most beloved oceanfront resorts. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami now stands poised to redefine what luxury means in the Magic City: a destination where design, wellness, and culinary artistry converge with the timeless hospitality that has long defined the brand.
The transformation captures more than just a refreshed look—it represents a renewed philosophy of modern coastal living, crafted for travelers who seek both serenity and sophistication in equal measure.
