Renaissance Centro Introduces The Ritz-Carlton Residences, McLean, Tysons — Virginia’s First Ritz-Carlton Branded Residences
Source: Renaissance Centro
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Landmark Moment for Virginia Real Estate
In a milestone development for the Mid-Atlantic’s luxury residential market, Renaissance Centro has announced the launch of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, McLean, Tysons—Virginia’s first-ever branded Ritz-Carlton residences. Set in the heart of Tysons, adjacent to The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner hotel and Tysons Galleria, the project marks a new benchmark for elevated condominium living in the region.
Blending sophisticated design, world-class hospitality, and modern convenience, the standalone 102-unit property is envisioned as a sanctuary of privacy and prestige. Offering more than 15,000 square feet of resort-style amenities, it will join Marriott International’s portfolio of over 300 branded residences across 50 countries and territories, solidifying the brand’s growing global footprint in luxury real estate.
“The Ritz-Carlton Residences, McLean, Tysons is a redefinition of what luxury living can be in this region as we’re offering the space and privacy of custom living with the everyday ease of legendary service and immediate access to D.C., two international airports and a globally connected address at the heart of Tysons. There are no other residences in Virginia—and arguably the D.C. region—that deliver such prestige, access and ease in equal measure.”
Ilan Scharfstein, Vice President of Development at Renaissance Centro
Design Excellence and Distinctive Living
Designed by FXCollaborative with interiors by MAWD | March and White Design, the project will embody timeless sophistication infused with contemporary warmth. The residences—ranging up to 4,500 square feet—feature expansive floor plans, chef’s kitchens, and spa-inspired bathrooms, each crafted with a focus on comfort and craftsmanship.
Every element has been designed to elevate daily living, with select units offering integrated bars, fireplaces, and private elevators. Panoramic windows provide sweeping views of Tysons and the surrounding landscape, while natural light accentuates the refined textures and finishes that define each space.
Residences are anticipated to start at $1 million, with private appointments now available at the Introductory Sales Gallery inside Tysons Galleria, offering an early look at the floor plans, finishes, and design concepts ahead of the full-scale gallery opening in 2026.
Amenities on Par with the World’s Finest Resorts
Beyond design, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, McLean, Tysons, will introduce more than 15,000 square feet of private amenities, curated to reflect the brand’s legacy of refined hospitality. The offering rivals that of the world’s finest resorts, combining wellness, social, and professional spaces under one roof.
Highlights include:
Wellness & Rejuvenation: Hot tub, outdoor pool and sundeck, sauna, steam room, treatment rooms, and a dedicated pet spa.
Fitness & Enrichment: A state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, business center, private meeting rooms, conference areas, and a library with a makers room.
Entertainment & Social Spaces: Theater and media room, billiards lounge, game tables, club bar with wine dispenser, fireside lounge, and private dining room with catering kitchen.
Outdoor Amenities: Rooftop lounge and observation deck, grilling stations, landscaped park with walking paths, and padel and pickleball courts.
Signature Services: 24-hour concierge, valet, bellman, doorman, on-site property manager, service elevator, travel arrangement services, and spa and salon reservations.
Dining Experience: An exclusive on-site dining venue with curated in-residence catering services.
“The launch of this exceptional property reflects the growing demand for luxury living and is poised to deliver the legendary service and unforgettable lifestyle experiences that define The Ritz-Carlton brand."
Sarah Khalifa, Vice President of Mixed-Use Development at Marriott International
Integrating Community and Lifestyle
In addition to its exclusive residential offerings, the development will feature a publicly accessible park with landscaped green spaces, outdoor recreation areas, and sports courts—integrating luxury living with a sense of community. The project represents Renaissance Centro’s continued commitment to thoughtful urban development that enhances the surrounding environment and fosters connection.
Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with completion and occupancy targeted for late 2028. A full-scale Sales Gallery will open by Q2 2026, providing prospective buyers a deeper look at the craftsmanship and amenities that will define the property.
A New Definition of Refined Living in Tysons
With its proximity to Washington, D.C., international airports, and Tysons’ growing urban core, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, McLean, Tysons, stands poised to reshape Northern Virginia’s luxury real estate landscape. By pairing Renaissance Centro’s legacy of meticulous development with The Ritz-Carlton’s globally recognized service, the project offers more than just a residence—it delivers a lifestyle built on trust, privacy, and effortless sophistication.
