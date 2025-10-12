SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites Awarded Two MICHELIN Keys, Cementing Its Place Among Argentina’s Most Exceptional Hotels
A Milestone for Mendoza’s Luxury Hospitality
In a country where wine is both a craft and a calling, SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites has achieved a new distinction. The boutique property, founded by Argentina’s first female winemaker Susana Balbo and her daughter Ana Lovaglio Balbo, has been awarded Two MICHELIN Keys, recognizing it among the most exceptional hotels in Latin America.
The honor, announced during a global ceremony in Paris on October 8, reflects the MICHELIN Guide’s expanded hotel recognition program, which evaluates properties worldwide based on five key pillars: excellence in architecture and design, quality and individuality of service, personality and character, value for price, and contribution to the local area.
Two Keys signify a property “exceptional in every way, offering a memorable experience where hospitality and design come together seamlessly.” For Mendoza—a region already celebrated for its Malbec vineyards and Andean views—this award positions SB Winemaker’s House as a new benchmark for wine-country luxury.
“From the beginning, our goal was to create a house that embodies the soul of Mendoza, its wine, its landscape, and its people. To see that vision recognized by the MICHELIN Guide is an incredible honor, and a testament to the authenticity and passion we pour into every detail.”
Susana Balbo
A Boutique Estate Where Wine, Art, and Wellness Converge
Opened in 2022, the seven-suite estate reflects a philosophy rooted in craftsmanship and intimacy. Each suite functions as a private sanctuary, where art, nature, and wellness intertwine. Every space is designed for personal restoration, featuring integrated steam rooms, sensation showers, and massage tables. Four of the suites also include dry saunas, making the property one of the few in Latin America to offer such a comprehensive in-room spa experience.
Guests are guided by the in-house Wellness Butler, who curates bespoke treatments using local herbs, exfoliants, and vinotherapeutic rituals inspired by the natural properties of grapes and wine. This focus on personalization and sensory immersion defines the property’s signature approach to hospitality—one that goes beyond service to evoke a deeper sense of connection to place.
“This award is not only about luxury, it’s about meaning and telling a story. We wanted to craft an experience that feels deeply personal and rooted in place. Receiving two MICHELIN Keys reinforces that true hospitality is about connection, to the land, to culture, and to each other.”
Ana Lovaglio Balbo
A Culinary and Cultural Expression of Argentina
Dining at La VidA Restaurant is central to the SB experience, with menus that honor Argentina’s culinary heritage through seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Dishes are paired with selections from Susana Balbo Wines, known for their innovation and expressive style. Guests can also book the Chef’s Table, an intimate open-flame experience that showcases Mendoza’s traditions of communal cooking and fire craftsmanship.
The estate’s art collection deepens this sense of cultural identity. Works by Argentine and Brazilian artists—including pieces by acclaimed photographer Sebastião Salgado—adorn the interiors, while the Tree of Life sculpture by Sergio Roggerone serves as a powerful symbol of women’s empowerment, family, and transformation.
Immersive Experiences Beyond the Estate
SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites extends its sense of place through tailored experiences designed by its on-site Experience Curator. Guests can cycle through vineyards on e-bikes, take guided horseback treks into the Andes, or enjoy private tastings at the nearby Susana Balbo Bodega. Cooking classes, wellness journeys, and art-focused excursions further connect travelers to Mendoza’s creative and agricultural soul.
Every experience is conceived to engage the senses—an embodiment of the Balbos’ belief that luxury is most meaningful when it reflects authenticity and human touch.
Redefining Wine-Country Luxury
With its Two MICHELIN Keys, SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites joins an elite group of properties redefining hospitality through artful design, genuine storytelling, and cultural depth. It represents not only a triumph for Argentina’s wine country but also for women-led innovation in the global luxury landscape.
As Mendoza continues to evolve as a premier destination for discerning travelers, this boutique estate stands as a living expression of its terroir—crafted with care, guided by legacy, and celebrated for its spirit of transformation.
