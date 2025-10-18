Meliá Hotels International Debuts Meliá Miami Brickell, Its First U.S. Branded Residences Hotel
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Meliá Hotels International has officially announced its return to Miami with the debut of Meliá Miami Brickell, the brand’s first Branded Residences Hotel in the United States. Developed in partnership with Urban Network Capital Group, this landmark project marks a defining moment in Meliá’s North American expansion and introduces a fresh concept of hospitality-infused living to one of Miami’s most dynamic neighborhoods.
A New Vision of Luxury Urban Living
Strategically located at 1120 SW 3rd Avenue, just minutes from I-95 and the Brickell City Centre, Meliá Miami Brickell will feature 110 exclusive residences that merge the comforts of homeownership with the sophistication of five-star hotel living. Each residence embodies Meliá’s signature Mediterranean style, balancing timeless elegance with contemporary design.
For Meliá, this is more than a new address—it’s a statement of intent. The project signifies the company’s commitment to innovation in hospitality and reflects a growing global appetite for branded residences, a sector where Meliá has been steadily expanding its footprint.
Where Hospitality Meets Home
Every element of Meliá Miami Brickell has been designed with wellness and refined comfort in mind. Plush linens, bespoke furnishings, and curated artwork define the interiors, creating an environment that feels both indulgent and intimate. Residents and guests alike will enjoy access to a comprehensive suite of amenities including:
An infinity pool overlooking Miami’s skyline
A state-of-the-art wellness center focused on holistic wellbeing
Concierge services offering personalized attention
Elevated dining venues that highlight Meliá’s passion for Mediterranean-inspired gastronomy
The property’s common areas will be envisioned by the acclaimed Adriana Hoyos Design Studio, whose work celebrates natural textures and Latin American artistry. Meanwhile, the residences will be brought to life by Concepto Taller de Arquitectura | Interior Design, known for its seamless integration of sophistication and functionality.
A Commitment to Wellness and Lifestyle Innovation
At the core of Meliá’s philosophy lies a 360-degree approach to wellness—one that extends far beyond the spa or gym. Meliá Miami Brickell will embody this ethos through programs that promote mindfulness, conscious nutrition, and sustainable living. Every touchpoint, from the dining experience to the materials used in design, reinforces the brand’s dedication to fostering wellbeing in all its forms.
As Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, explains:
“We are incredibly proud to mark Meliá’s entry into the North American branded residences market with such a forward-thinking project, and this is an extraordinary opportunity for Meliá to become a relevant player in this country, where the branded residences model is already well established and thriving. Over the past years, we have worked tirelessly to elevate and differentiate our brand portfolio, particularly in the premium and luxury segments. Today, that effort positions us as the ideal partner for high-end residential developments that seek to combine the best of hospitality and real estate.”
Investing in a Dual-Purpose Future
Beyond its lifestyle appeal, Meliá Miami Brickell offers an innovative ownership model designed for flexibility and profitability. Through a professionally managed hotel program, owners can include their residences in a rental system when not in use, allowing for optimized returns and seamless management. This dual-purpose concept transforms each residence into both a private sanctuary and a luxury accommodation for discerning global travelers.
Continuing a Legacy of Mediterranean Hospitality
The project builds on Meliá’s international success in merging real estate and hospitality through its Branded Residences portfolio, which includes acclaimed developments such as ME Dubai and Gran Meliá Villa Le Corail, with new projects underway in Seychelles and Budva, Montenegro.
In the U.S., Meliá Miami Brickell joins the brand’s existing properties—INNSiDE New York and Meliá Orlando Celebration—and signals a deeper investment in key American destinations. It represents not just an expansion of Meliá’s global presence but also the brand’s dedication to shaping the future of wellness-oriented, design-driven living.
A Milestone for Miami’s Hospitality Landscape
With Meliá Miami Brickell, the brand brings its signature Spanish warmth and Mediterranean sophistication to the heart of the Magic City. The development promises to enrich Brickell’s skyline with an address that blends culture, design, and contemporary hospitality, appealing to both international investors and residents seeking a more meaningful way to live.
As Meliá Hotels International continues its global evolution, this debut in Miami stands as a symbol of the brand’s visionary approach to modern luxury—where hospitality is not just experienced but lived.
