The St. Regis Bal Harbour Unveils Elevated Fall Programming in Miami
As Miami shifts into its gentler fall rhythm, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is curating a new collection of experiences designed to inspire relaxation, discovery, and connection. Known for its timeless sophistication and oceanfront setting, the resort’s October lineup blends wellness, fashion, and family traditions, offering guests an elegant way to embrace the season.
Vilebrequin Pop-Up at the Family Pool
Launched October 17, 2025, and running through January 10, 2026, the Vilebrequin Pop-Up Shop brings the allure of French Riviera style to Bal Harbour. Open daily from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, the pop-up showcases the luxury swimwear brand’s newest designs alongside the exclusive Vilebrequin for St. Regis Hotels and Resorts capsule collection—a series that captures the essence of elevated resort living through refined prints and craftsmanship.
Located at the resort’s Family Pool, the pop-up blends seamlessly with Miami’s coastal energy, offering a resort wear destination that’s both sophisticated and effortless.
Afternoon Tea at La Gourmandise
For those seeking a moment of indulgence, Afternoon Tea at La Gourmandise continues daily from 12:00 to 5:00 PM. Set within the resort’s serene dining space, the experience celebrates the ritual of tea with a seasonal selection of delicacies curated to reflect the elegance synonymous with The St. Regis name. Guests can expect delicate pastries, artisanal teas, and an ambiance of quiet refinement—the perfect midday retreat.
Halloween Under the Stars
Families can look forward to a cinematic celebration on Friday, October 31, as the Ocean Lawn transforms into an open-air theater for a Halloween Movie Night. The evening invites guests to unwind under the stars from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, complete with popcorn and a touch of seasonal spirit.
The event offers a sophisticated yet playful way to celebrate Halloween, pairing the magic of outdoor cinema with The St. Regis’s signature hospitality.
The Spa at St. Regis: A Seasonal Sanctuary
Rounding out the resort’s fall programming is a focus on wellness and rejuvenation at The Spa, open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This season’s featured treatment, Red Carpet Ready, is a 180-minute full-body ritual designed to illuminate the skin, restore vitality, and evoke an inner radiance worthy of any occasion.
The experience includes personalized techniques that soothe the mind and body—an invitation to pause and indulge amid Miami’s changing season
A Season of Refinement at Miami’s Best Address
Every fall, The St. Regis Bal Harbour redefines luxury with experiences that celebrate artistry, wellness, and family. This year’s curated lineup continues that legacy, offering guests an inspired way to savor Miami’s coastal charm and cosmopolitan spirit.
