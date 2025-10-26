Celebrate a Caribbean Carnival Christmas at Buoy Haus and The Westin St. Thomas
Source: Davidson Resorts
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
This holiday season, Buoy Haus Beach Resort St. Thomas and The Westin St. Thomas Beach Resort are transforming the Caribbean winter into a colorful celebration of culture and connection. Running from November through January, their joint programming—aptly named “Caribbean Carnival Christmas”—invites guests to experience a festive blend of island tradition, local music, and holiday spirit, all set against the turquoise waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A Celebration Rooted in Island Culture
Drawing inspiration from the annual St. Thomas Carnival, the resorts’ immersive lineup pays tribute to the island’s rich heritage. Guests can expect lively rhythms, dazzling performances, and locally inspired décor infused with madras fabric, the official textile of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“We are thrilled to introduce Caribbean Carnival Christmas to guests of Buoy Haus and The Westin St. Thomas this year, seamlessly blending cherished holiday traditions with the vibrant flair of island celebrations. Guests can expect an authentic experience at every turn, from the official madras fabric of the U.S. Virgin Islands incorporated throughout the property to Quadrille Nights with traditional Caribbean folk dancing and an electrifying full moon celebration featuring moko jumbies and live music.”
Maria Vilchez, General Manager of Buoy Haus
November Festivities
The celebration begins early, as the islands trade autumn leaves for island breezes. Highlights include:
Feathers & Fun (Nov. 23–28): A week of creative activities for younger guests, including colorful turkey art, festive crafts, and themed games.
Paradise Jams Basketball Tournament (Nov. 21–29): The NCAA’s premier college basketball event returns to the University of the Virgin Islands, offering courtside excitement for sports enthusiasts.
Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov. 28): Guests can indulge in a chef-curated buffet at Shorebird, overlooking Charlotte Amalie Harbor, or savor à la carte holiday menus at Luna Mar, Salt Shack, and Isla Blue, blending traditional favorites with Caribbean flair.
December: Where the Holidays Meet Carnival
As December unfolds, both resorts will sparkle with holiday décor, live entertainment, and immersive programming designed to capture the magic of the season.
Decorated Rooms & Suites: Guests at Buoy Haus can elevate their stay with in-room Christmas trees, festive pillows, and seasonal touches that bring the holidays to life.
Spa Specials at The Westin’s Heavenly Spa: Seasonal treatments include a Holiday Spice Massage, Hot Chocolate Collagen Facial, Sweet Peppermint and Rosemary Body Scrub, and Cranberry-Orange mani-pedi.
Weekly Themed Events: From Beach Fiesta Tuesdays with tacos and tequila to Carnival Quadrille Nights on Thursdays and Torches & Tides Beach Parties on Fridays, each evening offers a distinct taste of Caribbean celebration.
Signature Events:
Tree Lighting & Full Moon Party (Dec. 4): A luminous evening featuring moko jumbies, live local music, and authentic cuisine.
Miracle on Mainstreet & Boat Parade (Dec. 12): A downtown Charlotte Amalie tradition with live entertainment, local vendors, and festive shopping.
Nightly Menorah Lightings (Dec. 14–21): A warm celebration of Hanukkah in The Westin’s lobby.
Holiday Hide & Seek (Dec. 1–24): A month-long elf scavenger hunt designed for family fun.
Santa’s Workshop (Dec. 14–Jan. 6): A creative hub filled with games, crafts, and activities for children of all ages.
Christmas and New Year’s by the Sea
Guests spending the holidays on St. Thomas will find no shortage of festive indulgence.
Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: Activities include a gingerbread house competition, s’mores under the stars, bedtime stories read by Santa, and even a sunset sail aboard the Flying Frenchman catamaran. Culinary highlights include Christmas Eve brunch and dinner, followed by a decadent Christmas Day brunch and dinner across the resorts’ dining venues.
New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Guests can toast to 2026 with a prix-fixe dinner at Luna Mar and Salt Shack, a buffet at Shorebird, or a three-course dinner cruise aboard the Flying Frenchman. The evening culminates in a Tropical Disco Party on The Westin Pool Deck, complete with live music and midnight fireworks.
New Year, New Energy
To ease into 2026, the resorts have crafted experiences focused on renewal and connection:
Recovery Brunch: Rejuvenate with island brunch classics, bottomless mimosas, and Bloody Marys at Shorebird.
Ocean Adventures: Snorkel among coral reefs or unwind on a sunset sailing excursion with handcrafted cocktails.
Sound Bath Meditation: Begin the year with serenity through a guided sound bath experience.
New Year’s Around the World: A week-long cultural series celebrating global traditions with lantern releases, international cuisine, and midnight toasts.
A Carnival of Color and Connection
Through this expansive calendar of events, Buoy Haus and The Westin St. Thomas are reimagining the holiday experience in a way that honors the island’s Caribbean identity while embracing the spirit of the season. It’s an invitation to celebrate the holidays with a sense of rhythm, community, and joy that only St. Thomas can offer.
For the complete Caribbean Carnival Christmas calendar or to book your stay, visit Buoy Haus Beach Resort St. Thomas or The Westin St. Thomas Beach Resort.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.