Celebrate a Caribbean Carnival Christmas at Buoy Haus and The Westin St. Thomas

“We are thrilled to introduce Caribbean Carnival Christmas to guests of Buoy Haus and The Westin St. Thomas this year, seamlessly blending cherished holiday traditions with the vibrant flair of island celebrations. Guests can expect an authentic experience at every turn, from the official madras fabric of the U.S. Virgin Islands incorporated throughout the property to Quadrille Nights with traditional Caribbean folk dancing and an electrifying full moon celebration featuring moko jumbies and live music.”

Maria Vilchez, General Manager of Buoy Haus