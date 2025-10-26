The Tropical Grand Mansion Returns: Quintessence Hotel Reopens on Anguilla’s Long Bay Beach
Source: Quintessence Hotel
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Jewel of Anguilla Reimagined
This November, Quintessence Hotel, the Relais & Châteaux and Virtuoso-affiliated boutique property affectionately known as “The Tropical Grand Mansion,” will reopen its doors for the season, reaffirming its place as one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive addresses. Perched above the turquoise waters of Long Bay Beach, the hotel combines the intimacy of a private villa with the sophistication of a European manor, offering guests a rare glimpse into Anguilla’s artistic and culinary soul.
With just nine suites, Quintessence is designed for travelers who value privacy, beauty, and meaningful detail. The hotel’s stately architecture, sweeping terraces, and manicured tropical gardens evoke the warmth of a private estate, while its refined amenities rival those of larger five-star resorts.
Where Art and Architecture Converge
At its heart, Quintessence is a living gallery. The property houses the largest collection of Haitian art outside of Haiti, personally curated by owner Geoffrey Fieger. The works, which include pieces by Henri Robert Brésil, Jasmin Joseph, and Albott Bonhomme, lend each space a sense of identity and cultural resonance. Original paintings and sculptures line the halls, while the on-site Q Art Gallery allows guests to view or purchase fine art, books, and collectibles. Prices for select pieces exceed $40,000, underscoring the hotel’s commitment to authenticity and artistry.
Each suite carries the name of a Haitian artist, reinforcing the connection between design and creativity. The Joseph Penthouse, for example, spans nearly 1,500 square feet with two king bedrooms, a wraparound terrace, and panoramic ocean views. The Bresil Grand Suite features its own Polo Lounge with a full bar, boardroom, and media room, while the Blain Luxury Premium Suite captures the essence of coastal serenity through sand-toned interiors and floor-to-ceiling ocean vistas.
Refined Leisure with a Sense of Place
Guests of Quintessence can enjoy a wealth of experiences designed around both relaxation and exploration. The property’s private beach, infinity pool, spa, and tennis court create an intimate environment for unwinding, while daily yoga sessions and wellness programming encourage balance and renewal.
For those seeking adventure, the concierge can arrange off-site activities such as yacht charters, paddleboarding, or excursions across Anguilla’s 33 beaches. The island itself—located just five miles from St. Maarten—offers effortless accessibility with direct flights from Miami, and beginning in December 2025, new nonstop routes via BermudAir’s AnguillAir will connect travelers from Boston, Baltimore, and Newark, making this secluded paradise more reachable than ever.
French-Caribbean Dining and The Q Wine Cellar
Culinary excellence defines the Quintessence experience. At Julian’s, Executive Chef Dominique Thevenet—originally from Lyon, France—creates what he affectionately calls “Island Soul Food,” a blend of French culinary tradition and Caribbean flavor. His menus showcase Anguilla’s rich seafood and local produce, sourced from nearby farmers and often caught by the chef himself. Signature dishes like Caribbean Colombo Pork Stew sit alongside house-made pastas and decadent desserts, served in an elegant bistro setting with ocean views.
Wine enthusiasts will find equal inspiration at the Q Wine Cellar, a Tuscan-inspired space with more than 2,000 labels, including rare vintages such as a twenty-year aged Château Lynch-Bages and a 1982 Château Latour Premier Grand Cru. Private beachfront dinners and curated pairings can also be arranged upon request.
A Sanctuary for the Senses
Beyond its amenities and art, Quintessence radiates a sense of calm sophistication. The property’s lush tropical gardens, open-air gazebo overlooking the sea, and secluded beachfront offer guests a chance to slow down and reconnect with the rhythms of the island.
As the property reopens on November 1, it invites guests to rediscover Anguilla through the lens of craftsmanship, cuisine, and culture. Quintessence is not simply a place to stay; it is a work of art designed to be lived in.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.