Kadún Opens in Cabo San Lucas, Introducing Thoughtful Luxury Inspired by Baja’s Roots
Cabo San Lucas gains a compelling new addition this fall as Mexico Grand Hotels unveils Kadún, a 110-room boutique hotel just moments from El Médano Beach and the city’s lively Marina. Poised to become a favorite for design-driven travelers, the property offers a fresh take on hospitality that celebrates the soul of Baja California Sur through architecture, cuisine, and cultural connection.
The hotel’s name draws directly from the region’s Indigenous history. “Kadún” comes from the language of the Pericú, the original inhabitants of the area, and refers to the cardón cactus, a towering symbol of endurance and elegance. The meaning threads through the entire guest experience, inviting visitors to see Cabo through a more nuanced lens.
“Kadún is more than a new addition to our portfolio, it’s a love letter to Baja. We wanted to create a place where guests could feel Cabo’s energy just outside the door, but retreat to something serene, grounded, and inspired by the land’s story.”
Gabriel Ibarra Macías, Sales & Marketing Director at Mexico Grand Hotels
A Sense of Place
Kadún’s aesthetic draws inspiration from Contemporary Mexican Casona architecture, pairing clean lines and wood accents with earthstruck tones and locally sourced materials. The palette feels intentional: warm and minimal, allowing the surrounding desert-meets-ocean landscape to hold space with grace.
Accommodations span standard rooms and suites designed for quiet refuge, many with kitchenettes for extended stays. Select suites feature private terraces and outdoor jacuzzis, encouraging relaxation that moves easily between indoors and out.
The emphasis on materiality gives each room a natural ease, with craftsmanship highlighted in textiles, finishes, and art that nods to Baja’s deep cultural history.
Food, Wellness, and Quarter Notes of Community
Kadún’s culinary program spotlights regional ingredients through a signature restaurant, striking a balance between contemporary Mexican cooking and local inspiration. A café and deli add convenience and character, offering a casual hub for morning coffee or afternoon snacks before exploring town.
For guests craving a slower rhythm, the full-service spa and wellness center provides a grounding escape complete with a steam room, treatment spaces, and programming focused on restorative wellness.
Meanwhile, Cabo’s sunshine takes center stage at the rooftop pool and sun deck, where loungers are set against views of the city and surrounding coastline. An adjoining rooftop lounge serves as a scenic spot for pre-dinner cocktails or late-night conversation.
Families and longer-staying guests will appreciate amenities such as babysitting services, activity programming, and suites fitted with kitchenettes, offering flexibility without sacrificing style.
Kadún also features flexible meeting space and a business center, making it a viable choice for small retreats, creative workshops, and intimate events.
Connected Coastal Living
Kadún guests enjoy shared access to sister properties within the Mexico Grand Hotels collection, including: Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences, Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences, and Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa.
Together, the portfolio expands the horizon of possibilities: more restaurants, pool experiences, marina access, and resort-style wellness, all woven into a network that stretches across Cabo San Lucas.
Baja, Reframed
Opening just ahead of the 2025 high season, Kadún arrives at a time when travelers are seeking destination stays that feel authentic, elevated, and thoughtfully localized. Rooted in the story of its namesake cactus, the hotel invites guests to slow down, tune into the landscape, and appreciate Baja’s distinct rhythms.
With design that honors cultural heritage, modern culinary expression, and access to the best of Cabo within walking distance, Kadún makes a compelling case for a stay that is equal parts grounding and inspiring.
A new chapter for Cabo hospitality begins here, where the desert and sea pull equally on the imagination, and Kadún feels perfectly placed at the center of it.
