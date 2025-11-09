The Regent Grand Debuts First Island Hopping Package Across Turks & Caicos
The Regent Grand is redefining how travelers experience Turks & Caicos. The celebrated Grace Bay resort has introduced its first-ever Island Hopping Package, a curated two-destination itinerary designed to showcase the sophisticated charm of Providenciales alongside the unspoiled serenity of Middle Caicos. The new offering marks a fresh approach to Caribbean travel, giving guests access to two distinct landscapes without sacrificing ease or comfort.
The Island Hopping Package invites guests to settle into four nights of beachfront living at The Regent Grand before transitioning to three nights at Dragon Cay Resort, a peaceful coastal hideaway shaped by limestone bluffs, quiet coves, and expansive ocean views. While seven nights is the recommended structure, each itinerary can be uniquely tailored to accommodate longer or shorter stays.
“Our goal is to redefine what it means to visit Turks & Caicos. So many guests fall in love with Grace Bay, but the sister islands offer another dimension entirely, one that’s peaceful and deeply authentic. The Island Hopping Package makes it easy to experience both sides of paradise.”
Paul Telford, General Manager of The Regent Grand
Grace Bay, Polished and Breezy
The journey begins on the iconic shores of Grace Bay Beach, where The Regent Grand delivers a breezy yet refined beachfront atmosphere. Guests stay in oceanfront accommodations that frame turquoise water and easy access to the island’s restaurants, boutiques, and cultural outposts.
Days unfold by the resort’s signature infinity-edge pool or along Grace Bay’s stretch of soft white sand. Private balconies provide an ideal vantage point for salt-washed sunsets, while tennis courts and on-property amenities keep leisurely routines effortless.
Those who prefer minimal planning can rely on the property’s concierge to arrange dinner reservations and local outings. It’s a smooth introduction to Turks & Caicos before whisking guests into a more remote landscape.
Onward to Dragon Cay, Middle Caicos
The second half of the journey leans toward discovery. Guests travel to Middle Caicos to check into Dragon Cay Resort, a tranquil collection of cottages and villas set along dramatic coastline. The island’s contours reveal limestone cliffs, hidden coves, and sweeping ocean views that contrast gracefully with Grace Bay’s calm waters.
Guests enjoy a complimentary collection of kayaks, paddleboards, snorkel gear, and bicycles, encouraging adventure at their own pace. Beyond the shoreline, scenic hiking trails and local dining options further introduce travelers to the island’s slower, nature-focused rhythm.
Dragon Cay’s airy studios and expansive villas place guests near the coast, making it easy to begin the day with ocean breezes and end it with starlit quiet.
Designed for Ease
The Regent Grand handles the logistics, including ferry tickets, car rentals, and inter-island coordination. The seamless planning ensures that the transition between islands feels intuitive and calm, allowing guests to focus on exploring or unwinding.
Between resort amenities, natural beauty, and personalized support, the Island Hopping Package offers travelers a more layered understanding of Turks & Caicos. Lounge by the pool beneath Caribbean skies, explore Mudjin Harbour’s striking cliffs, and punctuate adventure with stillness.
Booking Details
The Island Hopping Package includes:
Four nights at The Regent Grand on Grace Bay
Three nights at Dragon Cay Resort on Middle Caicos
Oceanfront accommodations
Resort amenities at both destinations
Complimentary watersports equipment at Dragon Cay
Concierge-assisted transportation planning
Package length is flexible and can be customized beyond seven nights.
About The Regent Grand
Located directly on Grace Bay Beach, The Regent Grand is a boutique luxury resort known for its oceanfront suites, classic Caribbean character, and warm, personalized service. With immediate access to Provo’s restaurants and shops, it offers a naturally refined home base that favors ease and elegance without unnecessary fuss.
With this new Island Hopping Package, the property invites guests to experience Turks & Caicos in full color: polished seaside comfort balanced with the wild beauty of Middle Caicos.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.