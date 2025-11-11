A New Era Begins in Punta Cana: Inside Grand Palladium Select Bávaro’s Stunning Transformation
Set along one of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking coastlines, where coconut palms meet turquoise seas, a new era of hospitality is taking shape. This December, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites & Spa will unveil a sweeping transformation, one that redefines the spirit of all-inclusive travel in the Dominican Republic.
Following a $61.5 million renovation, the resort reopens as Grand Palladium Select Bávaro, introducing two distinct experiences under one sun-soaked destination: Grand Palladium Select Collection, an elevated take on indulgence, and the Family Selection at Grand Palladium Select Bávaro, designed to make the family affair unforgettable.
Together, they signal a bold new direction for Palladium Hotel Group, one that blends innovation with the effortless warmth that has long defined Caribbean hospitality.
The New Standard: Grand Palladium Select Collection
Already celebrated in Costa Mujeres, Ibiza and Riviera Maya, Grand Palladium Select Collection now makes its mark in Punta Cana and with it, a fresh interpretation of all-inclusive sophistication. The concept is rooted in the idea of Infinite Indulgence, where every experience is thoughtfully curated and every moment, from Zumba and juice-making classes to late-night cocktails feels intentionally designed.
Inside, the transformation is evident in every detail. A new open-air lobby welcomes guests with tropical modernism, sculptural lighting, natural textures, and an easy flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. The redesigned villas and suites echo this same relaxed elegance, pairing soft neutral tones with locally inspired design. Many feature jacuzzis, swim-up access, or private terraces, making each stay feel like a personal retreat.
Culinary exploration is one of the pillars of Grand Palladium Select Collection philosophy, and the offerings here are as diverse as they are refined. With 14 restaurants and 20 bars, guests can embark on a global journey of flavor without ever leaving the property.
Begin your morning with specialty brews at Piacere Coffee Shop, then linger over fresh pasta at Portofino, savor tapas at La Lola, or discover the art of teppanyaki at Sumptuori. For Mediterranean flavors framed by sea views, Poseidon Restaurant is a standout, while Le Petit Chef turns dining into pure theater, blending projection mapping with fine cuisine for an experience that feels both playful and unforgettable.
Between meals, the atmosphere hums with possibility. Days unfold beside six shimmering pools, one reserved exclusively for adults seeking quiet serenity beneath swaying palms. Fitness and leisure come together across the resort’s modern sports center, while those craving rejuvenation can slip into Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness, a 3,300-square-meter haven of tranquility featuring whirlpool tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and a fully equipped gym.
As evening falls, the resort comes alive. Outside the Sunset Theater, neon lights, beach parties, and rock-themed events set the tone for unforgettable Caribbean nights. It’s a seamless blend of energy and ease, a resort that knows how to keep the atmosphere lively without ever losing its sense of exclusivity.
Designed for Every Generation: Family Selection Debuts in the Dominican Republic
For the first time, Palladium introduces its acclaimed Family Selection at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts concept to the Dominican Republic, bringing a new level of sophistication to family travel. This exclusive enclave within Grand Palladium Select Bávaro transforms what it means to vacation together, offering families their own dedicated world of comfort, privacy, and delight.
Families are greeted with private check-in, attentive butler service, and the Family Boss Welcome Kit, a signature detail that adds a personal touch to the family experience. At The Nest, an elegant yet approachable restaurant, families dine together over international favorites crafted with care.
Between meals, little ones make memories at The Pirate Castle, a 1,500-square-meter wonderland of gardens, play zones, and creative workshops. There’s even a mini-theatre for kids’ performances, ensuring that imagination is always center stage.
Parents can unwind at Es Niu, a poolside snack and bar area designed exclusively for Family Selection guests or slip away for a massage or hydrotherapy ritual at the nearby Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness. And when the evening arrives, adults staying in Family Selection enjoy full access to the TRS Hotels, Palladium’s adult-only sanctuary, a seamless balance of connection and calm.
The experience extends beyond the resort’s borders. With Infinite Indulgence, Family Selection guests also enjoy access to the wider Grand Palladium Punta Cana complex, encompassing the Grand Palladium Palace Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa. It’s a world of choices, pools, restaurants, and entertainment, all designed so that every age, and every moment, feels perfectly considered.
A New Vision for Caribbean Travel
What makes the new Grand Palladium Select Bávaro remarkable isn’t just its scale, but its sense of intention. Every corner from the curated dining to the live entertainment feels guided by a single philosophy: that the essence of great hospitality lies in possibility. Guests can shape their days however they wish, flowing between family fun and adult refinement, beachside simplicity and gourmet indulgence.
Across the resort, the signature Infinite Indulgence promise comes vividly to life. Guests can dine, relax, and celebrate across all three Grand Palladium hotels in Punta Cana. They can start the day paddleboarding on Bávaro’s turquoise waters, join a Merengue or mixology class, then spend the evening immersed in the music and spectacle of CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant, a spectacular blend of dinner and show that captures the drama and beauty of island nights.
In every sense, this is more than a renovation, it’s a reinvention of the all-inclusive experience. Palladium Hotel Group has created something both expansive and personal, a destination that invites travelers to feel part of something larger than a single stay.
As Grand Palladium Select Bávaro reopens its doors, Punta Cana gains not just a revitalized resort, but a new expression of Caribbean style, one that honors its natural beauty while setting a bold course for the future.
Grand Palladium Select Bávaro opens December 15, 2025
Discover the next chapter of all-inclusive excellence at Grand Palladium Select Bávaro.
