Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa Opens on the Shores of Samaná
Autograph Collection Hotels has unveiled its newest coastal escape with the opening of Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, a serene, design-forward sanctuary set along one of the most pristine stretches of sand on the Samaná Peninsula. As of today, the Dominican Republic welcomes a property that blends soulful storytelling with architectural intention, offering an elevated retreat shaped by wellness, artistry, and a deep connection to place.
A Sense of Place Rooted in Dominican Soul
“Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, represents the distinctive spirit of the Autograph Collection brand – a destination that embodies individuality, character, and a deep sense of place.”
Brian King, President of Marriott International's Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)
His words echo the resort’s guiding philosophy: celebrate the warmth and identity of the Dominican Republic while embracing a modern approach to refinement and sustainability.
Owners Edward González and Georgette Almanzar envisioned Donoma as a property that honors the natural beauty of Las Terrenas while elevating it through thoughtful design. The result, executed by architecture firm GVA under architect Carlos Aguilar, is a resort that feels both contemporary and timeless. Gentle earth tones, sculptural lines, and locally sourced materials echo the coastline that surrounds it.
Inside, the aesthetic direction of Liza Ortega of Ortega Arquitectos brings a curated sense of ease. Handcrafted artwork, artisanal textures, and neutral palettes create a fluidity between interior and exterior spaces, allowing the 94 accommodations — including spacious private villas — to feel like personal sanctuaries connected to the land itself.
Culinary Experiences That Tell a Story
Donoma’s culinary program speaks to its commitment to balance, heritage, and modern comfort. Breakfast offers a wellness-driven assortment of dishes grounded in local ingredients — tropical fruits, cashew butter, artisanal jams, honey, and housemade brioche — setting a tone of nourishment and simplicity.
SolMarella, the all-day restaurant, draws influence from both Dominican tradition and global flavors. Fresh ceviche, handmade pasta, pizzas from the wood oven, grilled seafood, and shared plates create a dining rhythm that shifts naturally from sunlit lunches to refined, contemporary steakhouse evenings on the upper level.
Families find easygoing energy at Splash, where focaccias, bowls, and kid-friendly favorites keep the atmosphere relaxed. As daylight softens across the beach, Sunset offers a Mediterranean-inspired coastal menu, crafted for meals lingered over with bare feet in the sand.
A Spa Sanctuary Rooted in Earth and Ocean
The resort’s Arena Sense Spa brings together indigenous ingredients and natural healing traditions in four treatment suites shaped by the elements. Coconut, cacao, and sea salt form the backbone of immersive rituals that restore balance and encourage deep rest. A complementary wellness program emphasizes movement and creativity for guests of all ages, weaving mindfulness into the resort’s larger narrative of rejuvenation.
Designed for Gatherings with Heart
Lush gardens and open-air spaces offer an elegant canvas for weddings, celebrations, and intimate gatherings. Couples can exchange vows along the natural beachfront, in the relaxed ambiance of La Caleta, or within thoughtfully designed indoor spaces like the SolMarella Restaurant. Each venue reflects the resort’s overarching sensibility — serene, expressive, and connected to the surrounding landscape.
A New Chapter for Las Terrenas
Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa emerges as a property defined by intention. Each architectural choice, every culinary detail, and all elements of wellness programming build toward a holistic sense of presence. The resort stands as a celebration of what makes the Samaná Peninsula extraordinary: its rhythm, its calm, and its cultural richness.
With its opening, Autograph Collection introduces a retreat that feels deeply personal — a stay that is, as the brand promises, exactly like nothing else.
