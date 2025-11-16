The Lake Como EDITION Opens, Reimagining Luxury on Italy’s Most Storied Shore
Lake Como has long been shorthand for romance and refined living. Now, a new arrival is adding a fresh chapter to that legacy. The Lake Como EDITION, created in partnership with Omnam Investment Group and Bain Capital, has officially debuted, transforming a 19th-century hotel into a contemporary retreat that bridges Italian grandeur with modern minimalism.
A New Era on Lake Como
As the 21st EDITION property worldwide, The Lake Como EDITION sets a striking tone. Positioned in Cadenabbia on the lake’s western shoreline, the property looks across the water to Bellagio and folds into the region’s celebrated tradition of villeggiatura. The locale has drawn global travelers, cultural tastemakers and aristocrats for centuries; here, the EDITION imprint creates a thoughtful balance between serene hideaway and cultured gathering place.
“This opening marks a new era in the EDITION story, where the timeless glamour of Lake Como converges with a new generation of luxury."
George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION
“The debut marks a significant milestone for Omnam and Bain Capital, bringing our shared vision for transformative hospitality to one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”
David Zisser, CEO of Omnam
The property enters preview ahead of its full opening in March 2026.
Design: Heritage Shape-Shifted
Once known as The London, the historic palazzo has been sensitively restored. Its cream, butter and clay exterior remains, while interiors conceived by EDITION Creative Directors Kirstin Bailey and Paul Haslhofer, alongside Neri&Hu and architects De.Tales, bring sculptural precision to every room.
Arched passageways and vaulted ceilings create a dignified flow between social spaces. The welcome begins beneath a cantilevered teak entry framed by a vertical garden of wisteria, clematis and climbing roses. Inside, guests encounter Palomba stone terrazzo floors, a marble staircase inspired by Carlo Scarpa and a sequence of polished spaces meant to encourage lingering.
In the Lobby Bar, five-meter ceilings set the stage for a celadon green Sekoya-marble bar, hand-painted landscapes by Costanza Alvarez De Castro and a Steinway baby grand. A billiard table anchors the lounge alongside a carved Palomba stone fireplace. Across the property, antique mirrors and Modern-era artwork interact in a design language that reads both stately and modern.
Rooms: An Elevated Lakeside Muse
The Lake Como EDITION offers 148 guestrooms, including twenty-five suites and two penthouses, along with nine rooms in Villa Gina. Each space feels like a meditation on light and materiality. Custom walnut beds, curved sofas and pale blue hand-tufted rugs evoke the waterline outside, while Calacatta marble appears throughout baseboards, archways and bathrooms.
Restored French balconies open most lakeside rooms to the outdoors, connecting mornings with fresh alpine air and nights with the quiet hum of the shoreline.
Dining: Chef Mauro Colagreco’s Italian Homecoming
A major culinary statement defines the hotel. Three-Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco returns to his Italian roots to guide four distinct dining venues.
Cetino
The signature restaurant embraces a contemporary approach to Italian gastronomy, where dishes reveal the purity of each ingredient. With its jardin d’hiver terrace and rose-colored Dolomite plaster walls, Cetino sets the stage for culinary storytelling.
Renzo
Intimate and convivial, Renzo blends panoramic lake views with a modern interpretation of traditional recipes. The all-day restaurant celebrates heritage and the rhythm of shared meals.
Poolside
A more casual experience awaits at the lakeside pool, where seafood-driven dishes and cold glasses of white wine are the order of the day. Guests may linger between cabanas and the floating pool, drifting easily into the next hour.
The Lobby Bar
Here, Riviera-inspired canapés and aperitivo rituals take center stage. A signature EDITION space, it brings travelers and locals together in a room designed for serendipity.
The Lake as Playground
Set along the Greenway walking route, The Lake Como EDITION gives guests access to scenic promenades that link Cadenabbia with Tremezzo and Lenno. A private dock accommodates arrivals by boat, and the hotel’s own fleet offers tours around the lake. The floating pool sits at the heart of the waterfront, flanked by a restaurant, lounge bar, cabanas and sun loungers.
Wellness: The Longevity SPA
The Lake Como EDITION introduces the second Longevity SPA in Italy, a concept powered by The Longevity Suite Group. The program integrates scientific anti-aging approaches with holistic therapies.
Experiences range from Blue Zones-inspired Signature Rituals to advanced Longevity protocols, including The Ultimate Biohacking treatment. This combines Dry Float therapy, Near Infra-Red technology and Hydrogen Oxygen therapy to support sleep, immunity, collagen production and reduced inflammation.
The spa features a thermal pool with floor-to-ceiling lake views, a Turkish bath, herbal sauna, plunge pools and seven treatment rooms. Outdoors, terraces extend the sanctuary into the alpine air. An extensive Technogym outfitted with premium equipment completes the wellness portfolio.
“The Lake Como EDITION represents a new chapter for this iconic destination, bridging the majesty of its historic setting with the vibrancy of current culture."
Anton Moore, General Manager
A Contemporary Retreat With Classic Allure
As Lake Como continues to define global luxury travel, this new property signals a dynamic shift: history remains honored, but design, cuisine and wellness point distinctly forward. With its preview already underway, The Lake Como EDITION prepares for a full launch in March 2026, ready to welcome travelers seeking both the poetry of the past and the promise of what’s next.
