The Lake Como EDITION Opens, Reimagining Luxury on Italy’s Most Storied Shore

As the 21st EDITION property worldwide, The Lake Como EDITION sets a striking tone. Positioned in Cadenabbia on the lake’s western shoreline, the property looks across the water to Bellagio and folds into the region’s celebrated tradition of villeggiatura. The locale has drawn global travelers, cultural tastemakers and aristocrats for centuries; here, the EDITION imprint creates a thoughtful balance between serene hideaway and cultured gathering place.