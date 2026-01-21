Romantic Beach Destinations to Inspire Valentine’s Day Travel in 2026

For couples who associate romance with warm breezes, open horizons, and days that unfold without urgency, Valentine’s Day often calls for a coastal escape. Beach destinations continue to hold a timeless appeal for the way they invite connection through setting, rhythm, and shared experience. This curated selection of seaside retreats spans the globe, each offering its own interpretation of romance through thoughtful design, restorative wellness, and a sense of place that lingers well beyond the stay. These are destinations created for couples who believe the most meaningful moments are shaped by calm surroundings, intentional hospitality, and time spent together.