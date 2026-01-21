Accommodations

Romantic Beach Destinations to Inspire Valentine’s Day Travel in 2026

A Curated Global Guide for Couples Craving Sun-Washed Coastlines, Elevated Stays, and Meaningful Moments by the Sea
A romantic Valentine's Day cheers at Vakkaru Maldives in Baa Atoll beside the beach
Photo Courtesy of Vakkaru Maldives

For couples who associate romance with warm breezes, open horizons, and days that unfold without urgency, Valentine’s Day often calls for a coastal escape. Beach destinations continue to hold a timeless appeal for the way they invite connection through setting, rhythm, and shared experience. This curated selection of seaside retreats spans the globe, each offering its own interpretation of romance through thoughtful design, restorative wellness, and a sense of place that lingers well beyond the stay. These are destinations created for couples who believe the most meaningful moments are shaped by calm surroundings, intentional hospitality, and time spent together.

1. Vakkaru Maldives, Baa Atoll

Couple bicycle ride on the overwater jetty at Vakkaru Maldives in Baa Atoll
Photo Courtesy of Vakkaru Maldives

Luxury here is measured in space, stillness, and access to one of the world’s most protected marine environments. Located within the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru Maldives offers an island experience centered on privacy and natural beauty. The Idyllic Romance Package elevates the stay with floating breakfasts served in-villa, complimentary seaplane or domestic transfers, destination beach dining, and a signature couples massage at Merana Spa. A private jet ski session and curated dining throughout the stay reinforce the sense of exclusivity. A five-night minimum applies, with stays valid through December 22, 2026.

2. Rock House, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Rock House oceanfront one bedroom suite view with lounge chairs overlooking infinity pool
Photo Courtesy of Rock House

Carved into the cliffs along Providenciales’ quieter north shore, Rock House offers a more discreet interpretation of Turks and Caicos luxury. With only 46 studios and freestanding homes, many featuring private pools and terraces, the resort favors privacy over spectacle. Reserve Villas include personal butler service, while amenities range from the island’s largest infinity pool to a 100-foot jetty designed for oceanfront dining. Surrounded by indigenous foliage and set apart from Grace Bay’s energy, Rock House is intentionally low-key and deeply considered.

3. The Regent Grand, Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

A romantic moment in the pool at The Regent Grand in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
Photo Courtesy of Regent Grand

Situated directly on Grace Bay, The Regent Grand delivers a classic beachfront experience refined by intimacy. The all-suite property’s Romance Package includes a three-night stay, a Valentine’s welcome amenity, and an in-room couples massage. Optional enhancements such as private photography sessions and bespoke dining experiences allow couples to personalize their stay. Rates begin at $2,500 for a three-night stay, positioning the property as accessible luxury without sacrificing location or service.

4. HOSHINOYA Bali, Ubud

Couples' spa treatment at HOSHINOYA Bali in Ubud
Photo Courtesy of Hoshino Resorts

Set above the sacred Pakerisan River, HOSHINOYA Bali is defined by restraint and reverence for its surroundings. The property’s thirty private villas follow the contours of canal-like pools, creating a sense of seclusion throughout the rainforest setting. Elevated gazebos host morning stretching and traditional Balinese Jamu rituals. The Intimate Dreamscape package includes a candlelit jungle dinner, a Royal Lulur spa ritual, and a photoshoot in Balinese wedding attire, offering couples a deeply cultural approach to romance.

5. Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos

Infinity pool and oceanfront loungers at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort in Los Cabos at sunset
Photo Courtesy of Solaz

Solaz reflects Los Cabos at its most refined, where desert terrain meets the Sea of Cortez. Contemporary architecture, Baja-inspired dining, and immersive spa experiences define the stay. The atmosphere encourages unhurried days shaped by sea views and evenings anchored by thoughtful cuisine and wellness rituals. For couples seeking design-forward luxury grounded in a strong sense of place, Solaz offers a quietly compelling option.

A romantic Valentine's Day cheers at Vakkaru Maldives in Baa Atoll beside the beach
The Grand Gesture: 14 High-Luxury Valentine's Day Dinners in New York Worth Dressing Up For

6. Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya, Mexico

Night view of Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya with illuminated pool and oceanfront resort architecture
Photo Courtesy of Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

Tucked along the coast just south of Cancun, Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya emphasizes seclusion without sacrificing access. Dining highlights seasonal, locally inspired ingredients, while the Forbes Four-Star spa draws from ancient Mayan healing traditions. The Ocean Front Swim-Up Master Corner Suite stands out for its direct water access, soaking tub, and uninterrupted sea views. The experience favors calm, privacy, and a measured approach to indulgence.

7. Zemi Beach House, Anguilla

Oceanfront suite at Zemi Beach House with panoramic views of Anguilla’s turquoise shoreline
Photo Courtesy of Zemi Beach House

Zemi Beach House approaches romance through simplicity and setting. Located on one of Anguilla’s most admired beaches, the property emphasizes open views, private terraces, and an unhurried rhythm. Couples can focus on spa rituals, sunset dining, and time spent together without distraction. The atmosphere remains refined but relaxed, appealing to those who value elegance without excess.

8. Wailea Beach Resort, Maui

Aerial view of Wailea Beach Resort pools and coastline in Maui.
Photo Courtesy of Wailea Beach Resort

Positioned between two crescent beaches, Wailea Beach Resort spans 22 acres and offers a broad range of experiences. Recent additions such as the Sundeck Garden Oasis Collection introduce private lanais with outdoor bathtubs, showers, and firepit lounges. Olakino, the adults-only pool experience, adds curated wellness programming and personalized service. The resort also partners with Maui Luxe Picnics for bespoke oceanfront or in-suite dining moments.

9. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Kaʻanapali

Sunset sail near Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Kaʻanapali
Photo Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

The Aloha Mai Valentine Escape at Hyatt Regency Maui combines elevated accommodations with immersive experiences. The package includes a three-night suite stay, a private Tour of the Stars, couples massage, sunset sail, and an in-suite or private omakase experience. Available February 1 through 28, 2026, the offering begins at $11,000 for two and is designed for couples who appreciate curated moments paired with scale and resort energy.

10. Palm House, Palm Beach, Florida

Bright guest room at Palm House Palm Beach with terrace seating
Photo Courtesy of Palm House

Palm House marks Palm Beach’s first new hotel in four years and the U.S. debut of Iconic Luxury Hotels. Interiors lean playful yet polished, with coral Murano glass chandeliers, seashell motifs, and a lively Palm Bar. Accommodations range from terrace rooms opening onto the Sunset Pool Deck to a two-story Presidential Suite. Dining curated by Nobu blends Japanese and Peruvian influences, reinforcing the property’s social yet refined character.

11. Koʻa Kea Resort on Poʻipu Beach, Kauai

Oceanfront lawn at Koʻa Kea Resort with fire pits, lounge chairs, and palm trees at sunset
Photo Courtesy of The Meritage Collection

Koʻa Kea delivers an intimate oceanfront experience rooted in authenticity. The With Love, Koʻa Kea package includes Deluxe Ocean View accommodations and a $1,500 resort credit. Guests can enjoy private lanais, snorkeling, and locally driven cuisine at Red Salt. Spa treatments use indigenous Hawaiian ingredients and take place in oceanfront cabanas, reinforcing the resort’s personal approach to luxury.

12. TROBBU Tulum, Mexico

Interior of a TROBBU Tulum luxury villa with private plunge pool and lounge seating
Photo Courtesy of TROBBU Tulum

Debuted in early 2025, TROBBU Tulum is the destination’s first all-inclusive luxury villa concept. Each villa includes multiple bedrooms, a private infinity pool, terrace, and fully equipped kitchen. The Valentine’s package adds floating pool breakfasts, in-villa dining, and evening romantic décor. The experience is residential in spirit, offering privacy with the ease of resort-style services.

13. Paséa Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California

Sunset view of Paséa Hotel & Spa pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach
Photo Courtesy of The Meritage Collection

Paséa’s Flirty & Fun In-Room Romance Package blends coastal views with playful details such as rose petal turndown service and bubble bath amenities. Valentine’s weekend programming at Aarna Spa and the Ninth Island pool adds a celebratory layer, while dining and cocktail venues keep the experience lively and approachable.

14. Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort, Cocoa Beach, Florida

Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort
Photo Courtesy of Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort

For couples drawn to a relaxed seaside rhythm, Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort offers an oceanfront stay that feels refreshingly unforced. Set along Florida’s Space Coast, the resort places guests just steps from the sand, where mornings begin with the sound of rolling waves and afternoons unfold through shoreline walks or shared surf sessions. As the day winds down, private beach cabanas create an inviting setting for sunset cocktails, with the Atlantic stretching endlessly ahead. What distinguishes this destination is its sense of place. Beyond the shoreline, couples may find themselves pausing to watch rocket launches illuminate the sky, a rare and quietly thrilling moment that adds a layer of romance unique to the region. It is a Valentine’s escape shaped by salt air, nostalgia, and an easygoing coastal charm that feels distinctly Floridian.

15. InterContinental Miami, Florida

Heart-shaped dessert with berries served at InterContinental Miami for Valentine’s Day
Photo Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

InterContinental Miami approaches Valentine’s Day through a month-long calendar of dining, wellness, and social programming. Highlights include the Cupid Cabana Escape, specialty spa treatments at mySpa, prix-fixe dining at Toro Toro, and immersive cocktail experiences at Freddy’s Speakeasy. The property blends city energy with waterfront views, appealing to couples who prefer celebration woven into their stay.

At their best, romantic beach getaways offer more than scenic views. They create space for stillness, conversation, and memories formed without distraction. Whether the experience is shaped by private villas, immersive wellness rituals, or simple mornings by the water, each destination in this guide reflects a shared philosophy: romance flourishes when travel feels personal. As Valentine’s Day approaches, these coastal escapes offer couples a chance to step away from routine and rediscover one another in places where the sea sets the tone and time moves gently.
A romantic Valentine's Day cheers at Vakkaru Maldives in Baa Atoll beside the beach
Cool, Chic, and Perfectly Timed: 15 Valentine's Day Date Nights in New York

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

