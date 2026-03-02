The Best Unique Places to Travel in 2026

Travel in 2026 does not have to mean crowded beaches and predictable itineraries. More travelers are searching for unique vacation destinations that offer something beyond the usual resort routine.
For many, the goal is simple; go somewhere that feels completely different. Somewhere that shifts your perspective. Somewhere you still think about months later.
In 2026, travelers are opting for immersive experiences, trading party-heavy hotspots for glacier views in Alaska, salt flats in Chile’s Atacama Desert, jungle river expeditions in Peru, and mountaintop villages in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. They are choosing luxury adventure travel and experience-driven destinations that feel truly special.
These 20 unique travel destinations for 2026 prove there is no single way to plan an amazing vacation.
Set along Iceland’s South Coast where waterfalls carve through moss-covered cliffs and black sand beaches meet the Atlantic, Hotel Rangá feels like a remote outpost designed for exploration. Spring brings longer daylight hours and a countryside that begins to soften from winter’s grip.
Days are spent riding Icelandic horses, exploring ice caves, or standing at the base of Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss as mist rises in the cold air. Evenings return you to Rangá Restaurant for Nordic cuisine before settling into continent-themed suites. If the sky cooperates, the Northern Lights appear just beyond your window, and the hotel’s Aurora wake-up calls ensure you do not miss them.
Ibiza Gran Hotel offers a refined base for year-around travel, pairing contemporary suites and a museum-caliber art collection with one of the island’s strongest dining scenes.
La Gaia by Óscar Molina holds a Michelin star, while venues like Zuma and Cipriani anchor the property as a dining destination. The Open Spa’s hydrotherapy circuit offers a reset before evenings unfold at Musa or Club Chinois. It is a vacation built around culture, cuisine, and design.
For travelers who would rather ski than sunbathe, Alyeska Resort delivers 1,610 acres of terrain in the Chugach Mountains. Spring ski conditions remain strong, and the aerial tram provides panoramic glacier views.
After a day on North America’s longest double black diamond run, guests warm up in Alaska’s first Nordic Spa or dine at Seven Glaciers, a AAA Four Diamond restaurant perched high above the valley. The landscape feels vast and untamed, yet the resort experience remains polished and comfortable.
High in the Austrian Alps, Schlosshotel Fiss blends ski-in, ski-out access with refined alpine hospitality. The Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region offers 240 kilometers of slopes, and spring brings sunnier days and lively mountain terraces.
Families spread out across spacious suites while the AquaMonte Spa provides distinct adult and family zones. The Michelin-starred Beef Club anchors the culinary experience, and weekly terrace events give the mountain setting a relaxed social rhythm. For travelers seeking wellness, the resort hosts Biohacking Week from March 22–27, a five-day longevity program featuring ice bathing and breathwork designed to boost resilience and energy.
Not every spring break requires a fixed address. EXP Journeys curates fully private itineraries across Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Zion, Patagonia, Denali, and beyond.
Jackson Hole offers a completely unique experience, where guests can snowshoe through untouched fields in Grand Teton National Park or take a surreal helicopter tour over the geothermal landscapes of Yellowstone. As a gateway for both parks, expert guides curate journeys immersed in the region’s best experiences, from dog sledding through pine forests to witnessing bison huddling near steaming geysers, offering a tranquil, crowd-free alternative for any generation of traveler.
With just four suites, Delfín I turns the Amazon River into an intimate expedition. The vessel moves quietly through the Pacaya Samiria Reserve, where pink river dolphins surface and macaws cut across the sky.
Guided excursions include jungle hikes, canoe explorations, and cultural visits with local communities. Evenings return to fine dining and open-air decks, where the sounds of the rainforest replace city noise entirely.
Set in the highlands of Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos Safari Camp offers a refined land-based alternative to traditional Galápagos cruises. With just nine canvas tents and one private villa, the sustainable, family-owned camp feels intimate and deeply connected to its surroundings.
Guests follow flexible, privately guided itineraries that blend boat excursions to nearby islands with wildlife encounters on land. Sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue-footed boobies become part of the daily rhythm, while evenings return to quiet panoramic views and open skies.
Hidden in a jungle valley outside Ubud, HOSHINOYA Bali feels suspended above the Pakerisan River. Villas open directly onto canal-style pools, creating a sense of flow throughout the property.
Guests begin mornings with guided walks through rice fields and spend afternoons learning Balinese crafts or participating in cooking classes. A complimentary shuttle makes it easy to explore Ubud’s temples and markets before returning to the calm of the forest.
Up Norway’s seven-day spring itinerary moves travelers from Oslo’s architectural landmarks across the Hardangervidda plateau to the glittering Hardangerfjord and onward to Bergen.
Spring is orchard season along the Hardangerfjord. Waterfalls swell with melting snow, and mountain air carries the scent of thawing earth. Stays at owner-hosted lodges and private fjord cruises create a rhythm that feels thoughtful and deeply rooted in place.
From March through April, jacaranda trees wash Mexico City in violet. Andaz Mexico City Condesa places guests in one of the capital’s most walkable neighborhoods.
The Jacaranda Bloom Tour guides visitors through the Historic Center and Coyoacán before returning to the rooftop at Cabuya for city views and cocktails. Spring here feels urban, colorful, and full of movement.
lebua Bangkok, the iconic vertical destination located in the heart of Bangkok, pairs spacious suites with one of the city’s most recognized rooftop dining scenes. Its Monopoly: Bangkok Edition package turns a classic board game into an interactive stay, complete with a private in-suite setup designed for families or groups.
Guests can explore nearby cultural landmarks by day before returning to The Dome for Michelin-starred dining at Mezzaluna or skyline views at Sky Bar, one of the highest cocktail venues in the world.
Set on 20 acres along Ambergris Caye, Alaia Belize pairs sweeping Caribbean Sea views with a refined sense of place rooted in Belizean culture. The resort offers direct access to the Belize Barrier Reef, making snorkeling and diving easy additions to any itinerary.
Three pools, open-air beachfront dining, and a full-service spa create a stay that balances exploration with relaxed coastal comfort, especially during spring’s calm, clear-water season.
With just 56 ocean-view staterooms for a maximum of 112 guests, SeaDream Yacht Club offers an intimate, all-inclusive yachting experience that feels more private than traditional cruising.
Guests swim and launch watersports directly from the yacht’s marina platform, and the signature Champagne & Caviar Splash remains a highlight on select Caribbean itineraries, including St. Barths and Turks & Caicos.
Ecoventura operates a seven-night safari-at-sea aboard a sustainable Relais & Châteaux mega-yacht carrying just 20 guests. Each voyage is guided by two certified naturalists who lead daily excursions, from snorkeling and kayaking to guided hikes across protected islands.
Spring is one of the most active seasons in the Galápagos, with nesting blue-footed boobies, sea lions along the shore, and marine iguanas lining the trails. The result is an immersive wildlife experience that feels intimate, educational, and deeply connected to the archipelago.
Carved into the volcanic cliffs of Uçhisar, Argos in Cappadocia transforms a restored ancient monastery into 71 individually designed cave rooms and suites. The property blends centuries-old architecture with understated luxury, creating one of the region’s most distinctive stays.
Ideal for sunrise views of hot air balloons drifting past fairy chimneys. Evenings settle into fireside moments overlooking Pigeon Valley, with access to cultural experiences, wine tastings, and one of Türkiye’s largest cave spas.
Set on a 150-acre private estate just outside London, The Langley blends historic grandeur with polished, contemporary luxury. Housed within a restored 18th-century manor surrounded by Capability Brown–designed gardens, the hotel feels secluded yet accessible.
Guests can unwind at the expansive spa, swim in heated indoor and outdoor pools, or explore woodland trails and cycling paths across the estate. While dedicated children’s activities and family-friendly amenities are available, The Langley’s strength lies in its refined interiors, landscaped grounds, and the sense of countryside calm just beyond the city.
Newport Harbor Island Resort anchors Goat Island with sweeping harbor views. The setting offers a classic New England backdrop with immediate access to downtown Newport’s historic mansions, sailing culture, and waterfront energy.
On-site dining ranges from elevated coastal fare at 1639 to relaxed bites at the Pineapple Club, while waterfront firepits, a full-service spa, and an indoor pool make the resort comfortable even when coastal weather shifts. It’s a polished, easy coastal base for a spring reset in Newport.
Once a private Gilded Age retreat for some of America’s most influential families, Jekyll Island Club Resort still carries that sense of Southern grandeur. Set within Georgia’s Golden Isles, the property blends historic clubhouse charm with beachfront stays at the Ocean Club and garden-style Island Cottages.
Guests cycle along 20 miles of paved island trails, relax on the croquet lawn, unwind at the spa, and gather for evening s’mores. It’s a coastal spring break defined by history, open space, and classic Lowcountry comfort.
Set near the oasis town of San Pedro de Atacama, Explora Atacama offers a contemporary base for exploring one of the driest deserts on earth. Surrounded by salt flats, volcanoes, geysers, and windswept dunes, the multi-award-winning lodge pairs immersive adventure with refined comfort, including a spa, four pools, and an onsite observatory for stargazing.
Days begin before sunrise at El Tatio’s steaming geysers or unfold on horseback, bike, or foot across the Altiplano and Valle de la Luna. Spring’s moderate temperatures make longer desert explorations especially rewarding.
Set in the foothills of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, Kasbah Tamadot blends traditional Berber architecture with refined, intimate luxury. The former hilltop retreat is surrounded by terraced gardens and panoramic mountain views, creating a setting that feels both secluded and deeply rooted in place.
Ideal for guided hikes to nearby villages or afternoons spent by the infinity pool overlooking the peaks. Accommodations range from individually designed rooms to spacious Berber tents with private hot tubs, offering a mountain escape defined by comfort and cultural character.
When deciding where to travel in 2026, the experience you want should guide the destination. If your ideal trip includes wide-open landscapes and dramatic natural scenery, Iceland’s South Coast, Alaska’s Chugach Mountains, and Chile’s Atacama Desert offer scale and quiet that feel far removed from crowded beach resorts.
If you are drawn to cultural immersion, consider Cappadocia’s cave hotels, Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, Norway’s fjords in bloom, or Mexico City under jacaranda canopies. These destinations offer movement, history, and a strong sense of place.
For travelers who prefer time on the water without excess, options like the Galápagos, the Peruvian Amazon, Belize’s barrier reef, or a private Caribbean yacht voyage deliver exploration with intention.
Travel is not one-size-fits-all. Whether you want mountains, jungle, desert, sea, or city, the right base shapes the entire experience. Choose the setting that matches your pace, and the rest of the journey naturally follows.
