Accommodations

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Offers Spring Escape with 20 Percent Discount and Breakfast

The Maryland resort is extending a limited-time promotion through June 1, 2026, featuring accommodations alongside spa, golf, and waterfront amenities
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort and marina at sunset along the Choptank River
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay overlooks the Choptank River at sunset in Cambridge, MarylandPhoto Credit: Christopher Villano, Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay
2 min read

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay is offering travelers a spring escape with measurable savings and complimentary breakfast for all registered guests. The promotion runs through June 1, 2026, with rates of up to 20 percent off standard room pricing. The Cambridge, Maryland resort, situated on 342 acres along the Choptank River, holds AAA Four Diamond status and serves as a full-service destination for leisure and waterfront experiences.

Indoor pool atrium with lounge chairs at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort
Adirondack chairs beneath a tree overlooking Chesapeake Bay at sunset
Aerial view of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay along the Choptank River

The property combines resort amenities with water access. Guests have access to the championship 18-hole River Marsh Golf Course, Sago Spa offering full-service treatments, and a 150-slip marina designated "Best of the Bay" multiple times by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. The resort includes three pools, with the Wintergarden pool atrium offering nightly dive-in movies, water sports, and a StayFit Fitness Center.

Spacious suite with balcony and waterfront views at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay
VIP Suite at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay features river views and private balconyPhoto Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay

This promotion aligns with spring travel demand in the Mid-Atlantic region. Guests booking within the promotional window secure lodging at the 400-room resort, with accommodations featuring either balconette or full balcony access. Water's Edge Grill provides regional cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while additional dining venues include Michener's Library Restaurant and the Eagle's Nest Bar and Grille at the golf club.

For reservations, visit hyattregencychesapeakebay.com or call (410) 901-1234. Guests should note the June 1 expiration date for securing promotional rates.

Waterfront view of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort in Cambridge, Maryland
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort offers waterfront accommodations and marina accessPhoto Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort and marina at sunset along the Choptank River
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