Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Offers Spring Escape with 20 Percent Discount and Breakfast

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay is offering travelers a spring escape with measurable savings and complimentary breakfast for all registered guests. The promotion runs through June 1, 2026, with rates of up to 20 percent off standard room pricing. The Cambridge, Maryland resort, situated on 342 acres along the Choptank River, holds AAA Four Diamond status and serves as a full-service destination for leisure and waterfront experiences.
The property combines resort amenities with water access. Guests have access to the championship 18-hole River Marsh Golf Course, Sago Spa offering full-service treatments, and a 150-slip marina designated "Best of the Bay" multiple times by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. The resort includes three pools, with the Wintergarden pool atrium offering nightly dive-in movies, water sports, and a StayFit Fitness Center.
This promotion aligns with spring travel demand in the Mid-Atlantic region. Guests booking within the promotional window secure lodging at the 400-room resort, with accommodations featuring either balconette or full balcony access. Water's Edge Grill provides regional cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while additional dining venues include Michener's Library Restaurant and the Eagle's Nest Bar and Grille at the golf club.
For reservations, visit hyattregencychesapeakebay.com or call (410) 901-1234. Guests should note the June 1 expiration date for securing promotional rates.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.