The Dylan Amsterdam's Unscripted Summer Is the Antidote to Overscheduled City Travel

Amsterdam in summer is one of Europe's great pleasures, and also, increasingly, one of its great pressures. The canal district fills up, the museum queues stretch long, and the itinerary, carefully built in advance, begins to feel like a second job. The Dylan Amsterdam has a different proposition.

Tucked behind a historic gate on the Keizersgracht, in the heart of Amsterdam’s beloved 9 Streets neighborhood, this 41-room five-star boutique hotel occupies a gated courtyard on one of the city's great canals, insulated from the city in a way that few properties at this address can claim. It has been one of the canal district's most sought-after addresses since 1999. Unscripted Summer gives guests the most compelling reason yet to book.