Hotel Montalembert Celebrates 100 Years of Parisian Elegance

Hôtel Montalembert is celebrating its 100th year with a centennial program built to last twelve months, not one evening. The Saint-Germain-des-Prés address, recognized as the first boutique hotel in Paris and later the first five-star establishment on the Left Bank, has shaped its "100 Years" Experience around the things that defined it from the start: the table, the neighborhood, and a certain unhurried intimacy. Guests will find an anniversary menu and themed evenings in the restaurant, a signature spa ritual created with Calma Paris, a new house fragrance presented as a candle, and a guided walk through 100 years of Left Bank history.