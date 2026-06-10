Rosewood Mayakoba Debuts Whale Shark Excursions in a Multi-Generational Summer Program

The premise is that family travel works best when the logistics disappear. Set within the waterways of Mexico's Riviera Maya and an easy reach for families traveling with little ones, the resort frames its summer as a stay where parents and children settle into vacation from the moment they land, with arrivals, itineraries, and the small emergencies of traveling with children handled before anyone has to ask. The resort's stated aim is to remove the friction that usually shadows family travel, so that time together is the point rather than the project.