Rosewood Mayakoba Debuts Whale Shark Excursions in a Multi-Generational Summer Program

Rosewood Mayakoba, the Forbes five-star Riviera Maya resort holding Two Michelin Keys, announced its multi-generational summer programming on May 29, 2026.
A new seasonal whale shark excursion runs July through September, limited to 10 guests, with a beach stop and seaside lunch on Isla Mujeres.
The Rosewood Explorers Club offers family programming spanning a DJ masterclass, portrait painting, pottery workshops, and outdoor movie nights; Sense, A Rosewood Spa, has age-specific treatments for kids.
Beachfront Six-Bedroom Villas, in-suite babysitting, and 24/7 butler service anchor the family stay.
Rosewood Mayakoba has organized its summer around the family. The Riviera Maya resort, a Forbes five-star property holding Two Michelin Keys, announced its multi-generational programming on May 29, headlined by a new whale shark excursion that runs July through September. The seasonal swim joins a roster built for travelers arriving with toddlers, teens, or three generations at once: enrichment programming through the Rosewood Explorers Club, children's treatments at Sense, A Rosewood Spa, in-suite babysitting, residential-scale villas, and butler service that runs around the clock.
The premise is that family travel works best when the logistics disappear. Set within the waterways of Mexico's Riviera Maya and an easy reach for families traveling with little ones, the resort frames its summer as a stay where parents and children settle into vacation from the moment they land, with arrivals, itineraries, and the small emergencies of traveling with children handled before anyone has to ask. The resort's stated aim is to remove the friction that usually shadows family travel, so that time together is the point rather than the project.
Every moment is thoughtfully designed to become a lasting memory.
Edouard Grosmangin, Rosewood Mayakoba, Managing Director
Grosmangin points to the whale shark swims, the hands-on programming at the Rosewood Explorers Club, and the beachfront six-bedroom villas as the experiences the resort expects families to carry home.
The summer's marquee addition puts guests in the water with the world's largest fish. From July through September, the resort offers a small-group excursion, capped at 10 guests, that departs early in the morning under expert guides who lead a responsible, carefully managed encounter with whale sharks in the waters of the Mexican Caribbean.
The day does not end with the swim. The journey continues to nearby Isla Mujeres, where guests can spend time on the beach, swim, and sit down to a light seaside lunch of fresh guacamole and ceviche. The resort positions the experience for families and groups of friends alike, a marine encounter folded into a full day of island time.
For younger guests, the Rosewood Explorers Club builds the daily calendar, with programming designed to draw out curiosity and creativity rather than simply occupy an afternoon. Current offerings include:
DJ Masterclass: a working DJ walks participants through beats, mixing techniques, and building a set of their own.
Portrait Painting: a painting session staged against the backdrop of El Mirador.
Pottery Workshop: shaping and painting pottery pieces, structured for families to work side by side.
Outdoor Movie Nights: family film screenings under the night sky.
Sense of Beginning: the kids' collection at Sense, A Rosewood Spa, with manicures, scalp and foot massages, and light facials scaled for children.
The accommodations argument rests on space and separation. Families settle into suites and private villas, with the Beachfront Six-Bedroom Villa as the flagship: expansive indoor-outdoor living areas, private plunge pools, and multi-bedroom layouts flexible enough for everyone to gather without anyone giving up a quiet corner.
The villas also unlock the adult side of the resort. While children are looked after through in-suite babysitting, parents can take an afternoon at Aquí Me Quedo, the adults-only beach club, or a candlelit dinner at La Ceiba Garden & Kitchen, knowing the evening at the villa is covered.
The connective tissue across the stay is the resort's 24/7 butler service. Butlers arrange airport transfers with car seats already installed, coordinate babysitting for a night out, and plan family itineraries. They also handle the requests that define a trip for younger guests: bubble baths, favorite snacks, in-suite movie nights, a villa terrace converted into an open-air theater, or a last-minute birthday celebration with full decor.
Rosewood Mayakoba sits between Mexican Caribbean beachfront and the jungle behind the Riviera Maya, with 129 suites and villas designed to preserve the surrounding flora and fauna. Mexico's heritage carries through the property, from indigenous art in the interiors to the menus across eight restaurants and bars, while Sense, A Rosewood Spa, offers cacao ceremonies and temazcal lodges. The resort belongs to Rosewood's collection of 42 destinations worldwide. Families planning a summer stay can find the full program at rosewoodhotels.com/en/mayakoba-riviera-maya/experiences/family.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.