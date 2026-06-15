Argos in Cappadocia: Inside Türkiye’s Cliffside Cave Hotel

I had the opportunity to experience Argos in Cappadocia this year, and it is the kind of place that resets what you think a hotel can be. Argos in Cappadocia sits at the foot of Uçhisar Castle in central Türkiye, 71 rooms built directly into the caves and stone houses of a thousand-year-old village, looking out over Güvercinlik Valley toward Mount Erciyes. We reached it late at night, when the whole landscape was hidden in the dark. Someone in the lobby told us we were in for something in the morning, once we could finally see where we were. I went to sleep on that. The next morning I stepped out of my room into cliffs, caves, and valley running to the horizon, with an infinity pool set against all of it. It does not sit on top of Cappadocia. It is built into it, which turns out to be the whole point.