Hotel 1928 Makes Waco a Summer Destination Worth the Detour

Summer travel planning defaults to coastlines, which is precisely why Hotel 1928 stands out on the 2026 map. The historic property in Waco, Texas, brought to life by Chip and Joanna Gaines, makes its case as a seasonal stay for travelers covering road trips, boutique hotels, and group getaways rather than beach weeks, pairing restored period architecture with the kind of food-and-wine programming usually reserved for much larger cities.