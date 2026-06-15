Hotel 1928 Makes Waco a Summer Destination Worth the Detour

Hotel 1928 is a historic property in Waco, Texas, brought to life by Chip and Joanna Gaines, blending period design with modern hospitality.
Three current offers target summer travelers: The Washington Experience for group getaways, extended-stay savings via Settle In & Stay Awhile, and the in-suite Breakfast by the Brazos package.
Recurring programming includes Wine & Whiskey Wednesdays at The Brasserie (3 to 9 PM), a daily Wine Social Hour at The Café (4 to 7 PM), and weekday happy hour at The Brasserie (3 to 6 PM).
Summer travel planning defaults to coastlines, which is precisely why Hotel 1928 stands out on the 2026 map. The historic property in Waco, Texas, brought to life by Chip and Joanna Gaines, makes its case as a seasonal stay for travelers covering road trips, boutique hotels, and group getaways rather than beach weeks, pairing restored period architecture with the kind of food-and-wine programming usually reserved for much larger cities.
The proposition is simple: timeless design, modern hospitality, and a walkable downtown Waco location that turns a stopover into a destination.
The hotel is running three offers aimed squarely at the season.
The Washington Experience is built for group getaways, with Magnolia-inspired touches that include a guided tour of choice, a signed Hotel 1928 postcard, and personalized concierge assistance throughout the stay.
Settle In & Stay Awhile rewards the slower itinerary, offering special savings on extended stays for guests who want more time in their rooms and more of Waco beyond them.
Breakfast by the Brazos brings the morning to the suite: a curated in-suite breakfast board of local pastries, artisanal breads, and house-made jams, named for the river that runs through town.
The hotel's food and drink venues carry the standing calendar. The Brasserie hosts Wine & Whiskey Wednesdays from 3 to 9 PM, with curated wine pours and whiskey selections, plus a weekday happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM. At The Café, a daily Wine Social Hour runs 4 to 7 PM, a low-key ritual built for sipping and slowing down.
Together the programming gives a weekend in Waco a reliable rhythm: tour by day, board and pour by evening.
For travelers mapping a Texas road trip, a girls' getaway, or a summer escape outside the predictable beach towns, Hotel 1928 offers something the coast cannot: a stay where the building itself is the attraction, and the itinerary is already written into the house calendar. Booking and full offer details are at hotel1928.com.
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