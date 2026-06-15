Rosewood Mayakoba Builds a Multigenerational Summer Around Whale Sharks, Six-Bedroom Villas, and Round-the-Clock Butlers

Rosewood Mayakoba, the Riviera Maya resort holding a Forbes Five-Star rating and Two Michelin Keys, is positioning summer 2026 around multigenerational travel.
A new seasonal whale shark excursion runs July through September 2026, capped at 10 guests per departure, with a beach stop at Isla Mujeres.
The Rosewood Explorers Club offers children's programming including a DJ masterclass, pottery workshops, portrait painting, and outdoor movie nights; Sense, A Rosewood Spa offers age-specific treatments for kids.
Beachfront Six-Bedroom Villas, in-suite babysitting, and 24/7 butler service anchor the family stay across the property's 129 suites and villas.
Family travel tends to involve compromise. Rosewood Mayakoba's pitch for summer 2026 is that it does not have to. The Riviera Maya resort, a Forbes Five-Star property holding Two Michelin Keys, has assembled a season of multigenerational programming that runs from open-water encounters with the largest fish in the sea to bubble baths arranged before anyone thinks to ask.
The resort sits within the lagoons and beachfront of Mexico's Riviera Maya, a short transfer from Cancún's international gateway, and its 129 suites and villas are built into a setting the property treats as a working ecosystem rather than a backdrop.
"At Rosewood Mayakoba, we create experiences families will cherish, from swimming alongside whale sharks to hands-on adventures at the Rosewood Explorers Club, or gathering together in our spacious beachfront six-bedroom villas where everyone can relax in comfort. Every moment is thoughtfully designed to become a lasting memory."
Edouard Grosmangin, managing director at Rosewood Mayakoba
The season's headline addition is a whale shark excursion running July through September 2026. Limited to 10 guests per outing, the experience begins with an early morning departure into the Mexican Caribbean, where expert guides lead a responsible, carefully managed swim alongside whale sharks during their seasonal migration. The day continues at nearby Isla Mujeres with beach time and a light seaside lunch of fresh guacamole and ceviche. The format suits families and groups of friends alike: marine encounter first, island idle second.
On property, the Rosewood Explorers Club anchors the children's calendar with sessions designed around curiosity and craft: a DJ masterclass covering beats and mixing, portrait painting staged at El Mirador, pottery workshops, and family movie nights under the open sky. Sense, A Rosewood Spa extends the offering with Sense of Beginning, a collection of age-specific treatments for young guests that includes manicures, scalp and foot massages, and light facials.
For multigenerational groups, the accommodation question usually decides the trip. The resort's answer is residential-style space, topping out at the Beachfront Six-Bedroom Villa, with indoor-outdoor living areas, private plunge pools, and layouts that let three generations gather without surrendering privacy. In-suite babysitting frees parents for an afternoon at the adults-only Aquí Me Quedo beach club or a candlelit dinner at La Ceiba Garden & Kitchen, with eight restaurants and bars on property in total.
Threaded through all of it is the resort's 24/7 butler service. Butlers arrange airport transfers with car seats already installed, coordinate babysitting, build family itineraries, and handle the requests that turn a stay into a story: a villa terrace converted into a starlit movie theater, a last-minute birthday celebration with custom décor, a favorite snack waiting after the pool. The aim, per the property, is for needs to be met before they are voiced.
For families mapping out summer 2026, the whale shark season gives the trip a date range: July through September, when the world's largest fish passes through the neighborhood.
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