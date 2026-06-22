Turning Stone Opens a New 258-Room Luxury Hotel and Fine-Dining Restaurant This July

The Crescent, a new 258-room luxury hotel, begins welcoming guests June 29 with a grand opening celebration July 17
Salt, a steakhouse-and-seafood restaurant spanning the entire seventh floor of The Crescent, opens July 22; developed with Elizabeth Blau of Blau & Associates
Both properties are part of the $400 million Turning Stone Evolution, which is transforming Turning Stone into New York state's largest meetings and conventions resort
Turning Stone Resort Casino is in Verona, New York, on Oneida Indian Nation homelands
Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, is opening two new properties in July. The Crescent, a 258-room luxury hotel, begins welcoming guests June 29 with a formal grand opening event on July 17. Salt, a fine-dining restaurant occupying the full seventh floor of The Crescent, opens July 22.
Both properties are part of the $400 million Turning Stone Evolution, a capital program transforming the resort into New York state's largest meetings and conventions destination. The Grand Expo, the third major component of the initiative, opens Labor Day.
The Crescent is Turning Stone's fourth hotel on property. The 258 rooms are finished with modern textures and luxury amenity packages, and the property connects guests to Turning Stone's existing infrastructure: spas, wellness programs, restaurants, entertainment, five golf courses, and gaming. The hotel also houses an on-site medical center, Rome Health Convenient Care at Turning Stone.
Room reservations are available at turningstone.com/accommodations/the-crescent.
Salt spans the entire seventh floor of The Crescent and occupies both the interior dining room and two expansive terraces that look out over the Mohawk Valley. The restaurant operates as a hybrid steakhouse and seafood restaurant, with four private dining rooms for group events.
The culinary direction comes from Elizabeth Blau, CEO of Blau & Associates. Blau is the restaurant developer and strategist behind several of Las Vegas's most recognized dining destinations. Her previous work at Turning Stone includes earlier restaurant development for the resort. For Salt, Blau's influence extends through the menu, cocktail program, and overall guest experience architecture.
"The guest experience at Salt will be unlike anything else in the Northeast. with every detail considered to deliver a unique gastronomic journey with culinary inspiration drawn from the land and sea."
Elizabeth Blau
The restaurant's private dining rooms and outdoor terraces with Mohawk Valley views make it a strong candidate for the Northeast corporate and celebratory dining market that Turning Stone is pursuing through the Evolution program.
Turning Stone Enterprises, the parent organization, is owned by the Oneida Indian Nation and is among the largest employers in Central New York with more than 5,200 team members. The resort complex spans five hotels, nearly 30 dining venues, two spas, five golf courses, and multiple entertainment and gaming venues.
Reservations for Salt will go live the week of June 23.
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