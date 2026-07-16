The Best Private Island Resorts in the World 2026: 10 Exclusive Island Hotels

Best overall: The Brando, French Polynesia
Best overwater escape: Conrad Bora Bora Nui, French Polynesia
Best for couples: Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Fiji
Best for multigenerational groups: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Best for unplugging: Denis Private Island, Seychelles
Best for conservation-minded travelers: Song Saa Private Island, Cambodia
Best luxury private island in the Caribbean: Jumby Bay Island, Antigua
Best for wellness: COMO Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos
Most Exclusive Resort: Calivigny Island, Granada
Most Private Luxury Resort: Musha Cay in the Bahamas
Private island resorts promise something increasingly difficult to find. Not simply a beach separated from town by a security gate, but an arrival by boat or small plane, a finite number of rooms, and the sense that the surrounding water has placed the everyday world temporarily out of reach.
The best private island resorts in the world in 2026 deliver more than seclusion. The Brando uses its place on Tetiaroa to support scientific research and conservation. Bawah Reserve spreads across six islands within a protected marine environment. Jumby Bay pairs one of the Caribbean’s easiest private-island arrivals with the polished service of the Oetker Collection. Peter Island, meanwhile, has returned after a lengthy closure with redesigned accommodations and a renewed sense of purpose.
Not every property on this list is equally private. Some are small resorts with fewer than 30 villas. Others are substantial hotels occupying private islands, with several restaurants and enough infrastructure for families. These details matter. A honeymooner seeking privacy will have different requirements from a multigenerational group that needs several bedrooms, children’s programming, and flexible dining.
The properties were assessed for their setting, level of privacy, accommodation quality, service, access, dining, natural environment, and ability to deliver an experience that could not be replicated at a conventional beach resort. Particular weight was given to hotels with a clear sense of place and a persuasive reason to cross an ocean.
The Brando is one of the best private island resorts in the world for travelers who want seclusion without sacrificing sophisticated dining, design, or service. The resort occupies Onetahi, one of the motus forming the Tetiaroa atoll north of Tahiti, and contains 35 private villas and one residence. Each villa is set back from the beach and designed to open toward the surrounding vegetation and water.
The experience extends well beyond the villa pool. Guests can explore the lagoon, observe birdlife, learn about Polynesian culture, and encounter the scientific and conservation work associated with the Tetiaroa Society. Dining draws on Polynesian ingredients and refined French technique, while the resort’s intimate scale gives the experience a calm, residential quality.
Why stay here: Few properties combine this level of privacy, natural beauty, food, and environmental responsibility.
Best for: Honeymoons, milestone celebrations, high-profile guests, and conservation-minded travelers.
Conrad Bora Bora Nui is the strongest choice on this list for travelers who want the recognizable pleasures of Bora Bora with the facilities of a larger luxury resort. It sits on the southwestern side of Motu To’opua, approximately 10 minutes by boat from Bora Bora’s main island. Accommodation ranges from hillside suites to overwater villas, including two-story options and villas with pools.
The generous scale means more dining choice, activities, and room configurations. Guests also have exclusive access to nearby Motu Tapu for private picnics and romantic excursions. Its range of facilities and experiences makes the resort especially well-suited to mixed groups and longer stays.
Why stay here: It combines beautiful overwater villas with an extensive choice of dining, activities, and accommodations for couples, families, and longer stays.
Best for: First-time Bora Bora visitors, Hilton Honors travelers, couples, and families.
Likuliku Lagoon Resort is the best private island-style retreat on this list for couples seeking an adults-only atmosphere and a distinctly Fijian identity. Its 45 bures overlook the lagoon and incorporate local hardwood, palm thatching, carved details, and woven coconut-husk decoration.
Days at Likuliku can include snorkeling along the fringing reef, kayaking, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, guided island excursions, and treatments at Tatadra Spa. Dining is divided between Fijiana Restaurant, and Saluwaki restaurant, and poolside menus, with a focus on local seafood, tropical produce, and South Pacific flavors. Masima Bar sits on a small island in the lagoon and is especially appealing at sunset.
Why stay here: It combines overwater accommodation with Fijian character and a peaceful couples-only setting.
Best for: Honeymooners, anniversary trips, and couples who prefer a calm and quiet atmosphere.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is the most compelling option for families and groups looking for exceptional space, multiple restaurants, and great service. The main resort has a wide selection of pool villas, but the defining feature is Ithaafushi, The Private Island, a separate 32,000-square-meter retreat that accommodates up to 24 guests.
The island contains a three-bedroom beach villa, a two-bedroom overwater villa, a four-bedroom residence, five pools, and a private entertainment clubhouse. The dedicated private island offers a true standalone retreat, with its own accommodations, pools, gathering spaces, and service team.
Why stay here: It provides the privacy of an island buyout with the staffing and infrastructure of a major luxury hotel.
Best for: Multigenerational families, destination celebrations, private groups, and travelers requiring high levels of security.
Denis Private Island is the best choice for travelers who understand luxury as freedom from noise, schedules, and screens. The 375-acre coral island has just 23 beachfront cottages, with no televisions or in-room Wi-Fi, encouraging guests to slow down and reconnect with the beach, wildlife, and natural surroundings.
Denis Private Island offers beachfront cottages, farm-to-table dining, guided nature walks, snorkeling, diving, fishing, kayaking, and opportunities to observe the island’s birdlife and nesting turtles. Guests can also explore the protected lagoon, visit the working farm, or spend the day moving between quiet beaches and shaded coastal trails.
Why stay here: It offers a restorative digital detox in a beautiful beachfront setting.
Best for: Nature lovers, families, birders, divers, and guests who genuinely want to disconnect.
Bawah Reserve has 36 suites, bungalows, and villas designed around indoor-outdoor living and built with locally sourced materials. Accommodation ranges from 70-square-meter tented garden, oceanfront, and beach suites to 105-square-meter overwater bungalows with private sundecks and direct lagoon access. Interiors include canopy beds, copper bathtubs, rain showers, double vanities, air-conditioning, and private verandas overlooking the jungle, beach, or water.
Stays include meals and soft drinks, a daily spa treatment, daily wellbeing activities, and a broad range of land and water experiences, giving guests the freedom to combine quiet time in their villa with full days exploring the reserve.
Why stay here: For secluded beaches, thoughtful inclusions, and days shaped by the sea.
Best for: Nature-focused couples, active families and Singapore stopovers.
Song Saa Private Island spans two small islands in Cambodia’s Koh Rong Archipelago and has 24 jungle, ocean-view, and overwater villas. Every villa includes a private infinity pool and open-air shower. The design combines natural materials, local craftsmanship, and open-plan living that keeps the surrounding jungle and Gulf of Thailand in view.
Days can include snorkeling, mangrove kayaking, bioluminescence excursions, Khmer cooking classes, and coral-restoration experiences with the resort’s marine biologists. Dining ranges from contemporary Cambodian dishes at the overwater Vista Restaurant to pizzas, sushi, salads, and cocktails at Driftwood Beach Bar, with private meals arranged on the beach, beside the pool, or in the jungle. Nature-based wellbeing programs, spa treatments, and the work of the Song Saa Foundation add further depth to the stay.
Why stay here: For restorative wellbeing, private-pool villas, and a strong connection to the surrounding sea and jungle.
Best for: Couples, honeymooners, wellness travelers, and visitors combining the coast with Angkor Archaeological Park.
Jumby Bay Island is the best luxury private island resort in the Caribbean for travelers who prioritize an easy arrival, polished service, and accommodations that work equally well for couples and families. After landing in Antigua, guests board the resort’s yacht and reach the 300-acre island in under 10 minutes.
The fully inclusive property offers cottages, villas, and expansive staffed estates, along with three restaurants, four bars, beaches, sailing, cycling, and wellness facilities. Unlike more remote private islands, Jumby Bay does not require a seaplane or a long open-water transfer. That accessibility is a significant advantage for families traveling with young children.
Why stay here: It provides true private-island separation with one of the simplest arrival experiences in the category.
Best for: Families, villa groups, repeat Caribbean travelers, and guests who value seamless, fully inclusive service.
COMO Parrot Cay occupies 1,000 acres in the Turks and Caicos, with four miles of white sand and a collection of light-filled rooms, beach houses, villas, and private residences. Every beach house, villa, and multi-room residence has its own pool and direct beach access.
Wellness is central to the experience, with treatments at COMO Shambhala, scheduled yoga and movement sessions, and menus that include the brand’s health-focused COMO Shambhala Cuisine. Lotus serves Caribbean-inspired dishes by day and contemporary Asian food in the evening, while Terrace specializes in modern Italian cooking. Guests can also kayak through the island’s mangroves, cycle forest trails, snorkel, dive, paddleboard, or arrange private boat and fishing charters.
Why stay here: It delivers one of the Caribbean’s most complete combinations of beach, privacy, residential space, and wellness.
Best for: Wellness trips, privacy-conscious travelers, families reserving villas, and guests who prefer understated luxury.
Peter Island Resort has 52 guest rooms, including 28 beachfront accommodations set along the crescent-shaped Deadman’s Beach. Options range from beachfront rooms and junior suites to two-bedroom villas with outdoor hot tubs. For larger groups, Falcon’s Nest is a 22,000-square-foot private villa accommodating up to 12 guests.
Days can be spent across the island’s beaches, pool, spa, oceanfront fitness center, and yacht club, which has dock space, moorings, sport courts, and its own restaurant. Dining includes Caribbean-influenced steakhouse dishes at The Drake, casual meals at the Drunken Pelican, and private beach picnics or dinners under the stars.
Why stay here: For expansive beaches, excellent boating access, polished dining, and accommodations suited to both couples and larger groups.
Best for: Sailors, couples, returning BVI visitors, and travelers interested in a newly rebuilt classic.
The most important distinction is not simply where the island is, but how the stay is designed. Some resorts are built around complete seclusion, with few villas and a quiet, residential rhythm. Others offer a broader sense of place, with multiple restaurants, extensive wellness programs, water sports, private residences, and enough variety to support a longer stay.
Access also shapes the experience. A short boat transfer can make arrival feel seamless, while a seaplane or private flight creates a stronger sense of remoteness. Travelers should also consider whether they prefer an adults-only setting, a resort suited to families and groups, or a property where conservation, wellness, or time on the water defines the stay.
What are the best private island resorts in the world?
The Brando, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Bawah Reserve, Jumby Bay Island, COMO Parrot Cay, and Denis Private Island are among the best private island resorts in the world. The right choice depends on whether the priority is complete privacy, romance, family facilities, conservation, wellness, or convenient access.
How much does it cost to stay at a private island resort?
A room or entry-level villa at a luxury private island resort can start at roughly $800 to $2,500 per night. Premium pool and overwater villas commonly rise above $3,000 per night, while large residences may cost five figures. Complete island buyouts can reach tens of thousands of dollars per night. Rates vary significantly by season, inclusions, taxes, and transfer costs.
What is the most exclusive resort in the world?
There is no official ranking for the world’s most exclusive resort, but Calivigny Island in Grenada has one of the strongest claims to the title. Guests are given exclusive use of the 80-acre island, with complete privacy and a dedicated team of chefs, trainers, wellness professionals, and hospitality staff tailoring the stay.
Can you rent an entire private island?
Yes. Some resorts permit complete buyouts, while others maintain a separate island specifically for exclusive use. Ithaafushi, The Private Island at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives accommodates up to 24 guests in multiple villas and a residence. Buyouts generally require direct arrangements, deposits, and minimum stays.
What is the most private luxury resort?
Musha Cay in the Bahamas is one of the strongest contenders. The 700-acre private archipelago spans 11 islands and 40 secluded beaches and is reserved exclusively for one group of up to 24 guests. Individual villas are not rented separately, giving guests private use of the entire estate, its accommodations, beaches, dining venues, and staff.
How do you book a private island resort?
Travelers can book a private island resort directly through the hotel or through a luxury travel advisor. Direct booking is straightforward for a single room or villa. An advisor can be particularly useful for seaplane logistics, multiple residences, private aviation, yacht transfers, complex cancellation terms, or a complete island buyout.
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