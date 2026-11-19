The food and beverage experience is largely defined by Kitty Hawk, the rooftop restaurant connected to the hotel, which adds a luxury element to the stay. The rooftop bar is a very nice setting for an evening with a date or friends, with great drinks and a good mocktail menu as well. It was comfortable up there, not crowded. The view is the other half of it: the wrap-around terrace looks over Trafalgar Square and Nelson's Column, across to St Martin-in-the-Fields and the Coliseum, with the London Eye and the West End skyline beyond; at sunset it is the best seat in the hotel. Kitty Hawk also runs a pre-theatre menu and weekend brunch, worth knowing, with so many West End theatres within walking distance.