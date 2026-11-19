At a Glance
RESIDENT was hosted by Page8, London, on November 5, 2026, for the purposes of this review. The opinions are the writer's own.
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This past week, I had the pleasure of staying at Page8 Hotel near Trafalgar Square. The stay was very pleasant, and my first impression was all about the location. With landmarks such as Big Ben and destinations like Covent Garden nearby, a must-visit during the holiday season, you arrive excited to explore London.
The hotel's bold lettering at the entrance makes it stand out in a crowded area. Once inside, you feel the warmth. The lobby is practical rather than particularly luxurious, making it well suited to business travelers or those looking to get some work done during their trip. Digital nomads will find the café in the lobby a big plus: Page Common stays open even late in the evening, so there is always somewhere to settle in with a laptop.
The staff was kind, responsive, and helpful. I arrived at 9 AM, and although my room wasn't ready until 3 PM and an earlier check-in couldn't be arranged, the team took care of our bags so we could enjoy the day. If you're arriving on a morning flight, plan on that: drop the bags and be out in the city until mid-afternoon. Nobody called when the room was ready; I came back and checked. They kept our bags after check-out, too.
I stayed in a Superior Double Street View room on the top floor of the six-floor hotel. My room was nice and comfortable, fitting what I would look for in a hotel for a business trip or short stay.
The blue furniture added character, and a window overlooking the city gave the room a sense of place. The interiors carry the hotel's signature mix of bronze accents and marble finishes. The rooms are minimalist overall, but the gray marble in the bathroom adds a luxurious touch, and the toiletries are good quality. It was a simple hotel room, but the design included touches that helped it stand out from a more standard stay. Simple is the honest word for the size, too: right for a few nights, not the room you'd pick for a long stay.
On the practical side, everything worked as it should. The room was quiet at night despite facing the street. The bed was genuinely comfortable. The shower had good pressure and hot water. There was a desk with outlets where you need them, the Wi-Fi was good, the blackout curtains kept the morning out, and the heating was easy to control. Coffee and tea, a minibar, an iron and a safe were all in the room, and the coffee and tea were locally sourced, with local branding, a detail I appreciated. If I remember correctly, the room had a Marshall radio as well.
Page8 feels like an upscale city hotel suited to business travelers visiting for a quick trip. It's a hotel you choose as a comfortable base for enjoying London.
The design language is consistent throughout: royal blue and brushed bronze, brushed metal, timber and textured leather, with industrial touches like studded furniture and wall panels. It is minimalist and practical rather than decorative; nothing is there for show. The lobby makes the point: the check-in counter is combined with the coffeehouse, so the ground floor works as one room: café, workspace and front desk in the same space. The building is a converted office block, and the design keeps that honesty: large windows, natural light, no grand gestures.
The lobby combines the breakfast area with space to work and relax, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. It's somewhere you can enjoy an early breakfast and tea without feeling rushed to leave.
The food and beverage experience is largely defined by Kitty Hawk, the rooftop restaurant connected to the hotel, which adds a luxury element to the stay. The rooftop bar is a very nice setting for an evening with a date or friends, with great drinks and a good mocktail menu as well. It was comfortable up there, not crowded. The view is the other half of it: the wrap-around terrace looks over Trafalgar Square and Nelson's Column, across to St Martin-in-the-Fields and the Coliseum, with the London Eye and the West End skyline beyond; at sunset it is the best seat in the hotel. Kitty Hawk also runs a pre-theatre menu and weekend brunch, worth knowing, with so many West End theatres within walking distance.
I didn't eat at Kitty Hawk; we had drinks, and the drinks were good. The service deserved a mention of its own: the staff clearly knew the menu and were quick to make useful recommendations, all with a smile. We never had to wait long; they were quick, and there when we needed them, in a setting that added considerably to the overall experience. On the food there, I can't speak to it.
Downstairs, the lobby's coffeehouse, Page Common, handles breakfast: eggs and the basics, breads, croissants, and other bakery items. I had the yogurt parfait one morning, which was okay, while the coffee was a nice way to start the day. Page Common doubles as a select bar later in the day: coffee, craft beers and wines with views toward Trafalgar Square.
Breakfast gets the job done, particularly for guests looking for something quick and easy. The relaxed atmosphere makes it a pleasant place to begin the morning. Know what it is, though: a simple breakfast, eggs and the basics, done fine, not a spread you'd plan your morning around.
Page8 has no spa or fitness center, so this section is not scored. In this part of London, the city itself is the amenity, but travelers for whom wellness is the point of a stay should look elsewhere.
The location is one of Page8's strongest selling points. Staying near Trafalgar Square puts you in central London, with plenty to explore nearby: the National Gallery is effectively next door, Nelson's Column and Trafalgar Square are two minutes away, Covent Garden is an eight-minute stroll, Leicester Square is six minutes, and Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament are ten minutes down Whitehall. The National Portrait Gallery is only minutes away as well, and with Westminster in walking distance, it is ideal both for explorers and for those in town on business. Charing Cross, Embankment and Leicester Square stations put most of the city within a direct ride. For a short trip focused on experiencing the city, it's a location you can feel excited about.
In the West End boutique set, Page8's peers trade on different strengths: the grand hotels around Mayfair and Park Lane win on ceremony, spa and square footage; the design-led boutiques win on scene. On price, its real neighbors sit at the same level: the Trafalgar St. James, a full-service Curio hotel, is £436 for the same night, and the Clermont at Charing Cross, a grand railway hotel, is £433. Both give you more hotel for the money: bigger service, more ceremony. Page8 counters with this location, a smaller, warmer feel, and the rooftop. Cheaper exists nearby, the Z Hotel is £218, but that is a compact-room product, a different stay. It is the central London hotel you choose when the city is the experience and the hotel's job is to make the city easy.
The value case starts with the rate: about £435 a night for the Superior Double Street View, taxes included, in this postcode. What that buys is the location, the warmth and the rooftop, rather than space or ceremony.
The value is good, and the hotel is particularly well suited to business travelers, busy individuals, and weekend visitors looking for a comfortable stay in central London.
The easy breakfast options, comfortable rooms, and access to a nice rooftop bar make it a practical choice. For travelers who plan to spend most of their time exploring or working, Page8 provides a comfortable, upscale base. It may be less suited to travelers who want a full luxury hotel: a spa, a grand lobby, ceremony.
My overall experience at Page8 was pleasant and easy. The stay was very pleasant, the hotel warm and comfortable, and the location puts you right in the middle of London. As a base for a work trip or a few days in the city, it did its job well.
Luxury Index Verdict: 8.7 out of 10. Page8 is a hotel you stay in for the city: a warm, well-run boutique base in the best-located pocket of London. Breakfast is simple and there is no spa, and for the right traveler, those are small compromises.
Would I return? Yes, on a work trip, or when I need a hotel for a few days at a good-value cost. Beyond that, I would value a different experience.
On the number: the Overall is an editorial judgment, not a straight average; the six scored sections average 8.8. The verdict sits a touch below it, weighting the simple breakfast and the absent wellness honestly against a location score few London hotels at any price can match.
What is Page8's Resident score?
8.7 out of 10 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index: Location 9.5, Value and Fit 8.8, Arrival and Service 8.8, Rooms and Suites 8.7, Design and Atmosphere 8.6, Food & Beverage 8.5. Wellness and Pools are not applicable.
How much is a night at Page8?
A Superior Double Street View room runs about £435 a night, taxes included (the hotel's own booking engine, for the night of the stay).
Where is Page8 located?
8 St. Martin's Place, London WC2N 4JH, between Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden, two minutes from the National Gallery, with Charing Cross, Embankment and Leicester Square stations a short walk away.
Which restaurants are at Page8?
Kitty Hawk, the rooftop restaurant and bar (pre-theatre menu, weekend brunch, signature cocktails), and Page Common, the ground-floor coffeehouse and select bar that serves breakfast.
Does Page8 have a spa or gym?
No. There is no spa or fitness center; wellness is the hotel's one real shortfall, and this section is not scored.
Is Page8 good for business travelers?
Yes, it is one of its strengths: a practical lobby set up for work, fast handling on arrival, and the West End at the door. It also suits weekend visitors and theatre trips; travelers wanting a full-service luxury hotel are better served elsewhere.
The RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Brandon Travin is Director of Sales and Partnerships at RESIDENT. He reviews hotels through the eyes of the traveler who wants the hotel itself to be part of the trip.
Our reviews are first-hand and independent: we stay, we dine, we give our honest take, and they run across print, resident.com, our LinkedIn newsletter (Resident Insider), Instagram (@resident.magazine), and Pinterest.