10 Reasons to Experience NUMU Boutique Hotel in San Miguel de Allende This National Art Month

Caroline Dalal
Rotating Art Gallery Launch: NUMU Boutique Hotel debuted its on-property rotating art gallery on October 5th, showcasing dynamic exhibits that change quarterly to spotlight diverse local and international artists.
David Troice Exhibit: The gallery's first exhibition features Mexican-American artist David Troice, renowned for his mesmerizing steel origami sculptures that blend geometric elegance with artistic storytelling.
NUMU Art Club Party: Guests celebrated the gallery’s opening with an exclusive NUMU Art Club party, that featured live DJ performances, blending beats with the beauty of art.
Wine from La Santísima Trinidad: Indulge in the flavors of local culture with wines from the prestigious La Santísima Trinidad winery, adding a touch of regional taste to the artistic celebration.
Craft Cocktails by Gin Condesa: Sip on uniquely crafted cocktails by Gin Condesa, a fusion of creativity and craftsmanship designed to elevate your sensory experience.
Quarterly Art Transformation: The rotating gallery at NUMU promises to refresh every few months, continually introducing guests to new artistic visions that celebrate evolving trends in the art world.
Curated Walking Tours: Immerse yourself in the cultural essence of San Miguel de Allende with NUMU’s specially curated walking tours, exploring the city's vibrant art and architectural gems.
Baroque and Neoclassical Inspiration: NUMU’s location in the historic downtown allows guests to soak in San Miguel de Allende’s stunning Baroque and Neoclassical architecture, which has inspired artists for generations.
A Platform for Local Talent: The gallery’s dedication to showcasing emerging and established local artists turns NUMU into a vital cultural hub, supporting creative voices from the region.
Exclusive Cultural Experience: As a guest at NUMU Boutique Hotel, you’re not just staying at a hotel; you're becoming a part of a living, breathing art scene that’s redefining luxury in San Miguel de Allende.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!