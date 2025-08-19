Celebrate National Dog Day at The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

Resident Staff

On Tuesday, August 26, The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach invites guests to honor their furry companions with a luxurious pet-friendly getaway designed exclusively for four-legged travelers.

Concierge Check-In Designed Exclusively for Furry Companions | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

Through its collaboration with Chewy, the resort ensures every pet receives a seamless blend of comfort and indulgence, reinforcing The Belgrove’s reputation as a premier pet-friendly destination.

VIP Treatment Begins the Moment Pets Arrive at The Belgrove | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

From the moment of arrival, pets are welcomed as VIPs (Very Important Pets), complete with a refreshing treat and signature welcome touches that set the tone for their stay.

Every Package Booked Supports Chewy Gives Back Shelters | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

Dogs can unwind at the dedicated pet lounge, outfitted with plush seating, Chewy squeaky tennis balls, gourmet treats, fun toys, and perfectly staged photo ops for stylish keepsakes.

Wellness-Focused Amenities for Pets and Owners Alike | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

Pets aren’t left behind during leisure time—poolside lounging allows them to relax alongside their owners in true Palm Beach fashion.

Dogs Unwind in Style at the Dedicated Pet Lounge | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

The resort’s culinary offerings extend to pets, with indulgent items like frothy puppuccinos and scrambled hen eggs, ensuring mealtimes are as memorable for dogs as they are for their humans.

Pups Enjoy Indulgent Puppuccinos and Gourmet Treats | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

Guests can elevate the experience with the exclusive pet package, which includes assorted toys, gourmet treats, and a refreshing welcome amenity, plus a $25 credit toward any item on the Pet Menu.

A Happy Pup Enjoys A Sunny Stroll By The Water | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

With each pet package booked, The Belgrove donates $10 to Chewy Gives Back, supporting local animal shelters and adding a meaningful philanthropic layer to the celebration.

Poolside Lounging in True Palm Beach Fashion | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

The Belgrove’s holistic approach ensures that both pets and owners can relax and recharge, making it a sought-after choice for travelers who want wellness and luxury without compromising their bond with their companions.

Exclusive Pet Packages Come With Toys and Wellness Perks | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

By blending sophisticated accommodations with dedicated pet-focused amenities, The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach cements itself as the ultimate National Dog Day destination for discerning travelers and their loyal companions.

Belgrove Cements Itself as the Ultimate National Dog Day Escape | Photo Courtesy of The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach