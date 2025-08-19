Celebrate National Dog Day at The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach

Resident Staff
On Tuesday, August 26, The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach invites guests to honor their furry companions with a luxurious pet-friendly getaway designed exclusively for four-legged travelers.
Through its collaboration with Chewy, the resort ensures every pet receives a seamless blend of comfort and indulgence, reinforcing The Belgrove’s reputation as a premier pet-friendly destination.
From the moment of arrival, pets are welcomed as VIPs (Very Important Pets), complete with a refreshing treat and signature welcome touches that set the tone for their stay.
Dogs can unwind at the dedicated pet lounge, outfitted with plush seating, Chewy squeaky tennis balls, gourmet treats, fun toys, and perfectly staged photo ops for stylish keepsakes.
Pets aren’t left behind during leisure time—poolside lounging allows them to relax alongside their owners in true Palm Beach fashion.
The resort’s culinary offerings extend to pets, with indulgent items like frothy puppuccinos and scrambled hen eggs, ensuring mealtimes are as memorable for dogs as they are for their humans.
Guests can elevate the experience with the exclusive pet package, which includes assorted toys, gourmet treats, and a refreshing welcome amenity, plus a $25 credit toward any item on the Pet Menu.
With each pet package booked, The Belgrove donates $10 to Chewy Gives Back, supporting local animal shelters and adding a meaningful philanthropic layer to the celebration.
The Belgrove’s holistic approach ensures that both pets and owners can relax and recharge, making it a sought-after choice for travelers who want wellness and luxury without compromising their bond with their companions.
By blending sophisticated accommodations with dedicated pet-focused amenities, The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach cements itself as the ultimate National Dog Day destination for discerning travelers and their loyal companions.
