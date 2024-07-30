Artist/Designer Claire Florence Celebrates Collaboration with Fierce Grace - "A Night for Humans & Animals"

Norah Lawlor
Claire Florence, who is using her creative talents to launch a unique sustainable fine art jewelry line held a reception to celebrate her collaboration with Fierce Grace at their East Hampton studio which has captured the interest of visitors this summer season.
Claire’s one-of-a-kind designs, featuring recycled and fair-mined18K gold and vibrantly-hued gemstones, are captivating industry veterans and clients alike with their avant-garde aesthetics and sophisticated combination of materials.
“Working with fine metals and gemstones is about permanency – using timeless materials to create things of beauty that tell a story and can be passed down through the generations." - Claire Florence
Claire Florence is an artist and former street wear designer who finds inspiration in nature, art, community, and technology.
A proponent of ethical sourcing and sustainability, Florence is also pioneering new ways to support the arts and emerging artists in the fine art jewelry space through her platform Maison de Bijoux.
