Artist/Designer Claire Florence Celebrates Collaboration with Fierce Grace - "A Night for Humans & Animals"

Norah Lawlor

Claire Florence, who is using her creative talents to launch a unique sustainable fine art jewelry line held a reception to celebrate her collaboration with Fierce Grace at their East Hampton studio which has captured the interest of visitors this summer season.

Claire Florence Jewelry | Photo Credit: BFA / Alex Marcano

Notable attendees at the reception included: Kelly Isaac

Kelly Isaac | Photo Credit: BFA / Alex Marcano

Notable attendees at the reception included: Antoine Verglas

Claire Florence, Antoine Verglas | Photo Credit: BFA / Alex Marcano

Claire’s one-of-a-kind designs, featuring recycled and fair-mined18K gold and vibrantly-hued gemstones, are captivating industry veterans and clients alike with their avant-garde aesthetics and sophisticated combination of materials.

Claire Florence Jewelry | Photo Credit Alex Marcano / BFA.com

“Working with fine metals and gemstones is about permanency – using timeless materials to create things of beauty that tell a story and can be passed down through the generations." - Claire Florence

Sydney Sadick, Claire Florence | Photo Credit: Alex Marcano / BFA.com

Claire Florence is an artist and former street wear designer who finds inspiration in nature, art, community, and technology. 

Antoine Verglas, Christiane Celle, Claire Florence | Photo Credit: Alex Marcano / BFA.com

A proponent of ethical sourcing and sustainability, Florence is also pioneering new ways to support the arts and emerging artists in the fine art jewelry space through her platform Maison de Bijoux.

Claire Florence | Photo Credit: Alex Marcano / BFA.com

For more information on Claire Florence and her upcoming tour or to purchase jewelry, please visit www.claireflorence.com

I:@ claireflorencenyc

Claire Florence Jewelry | Photo Credit: Alex Marcano / BFA.com

Claire Florence | Photo Credit: Alex Marcano / BFA.com