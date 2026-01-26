Inside The Matte Method, Where Los Angeles Tastemakers Met Pilates and Elevated Athleisure

Caroline Dalal
Matte by Matte Collection brought together Los Angeles tastemakers, creators, and industry insiders for The Matte Method: LA Pilates Session, an invitation-only wellness experience held on January 22, 2026, at Drenched LA on Melrose.
Set inside Drenched LA’s sleek, carefully curated studio, the afternoon centered on reformer Pilates classes designed to balance strength, control, and intention.
Guests received an exclusive first look at Matte by Matte Collection’s latest designs, including two new colorways and newly introduced legging silhouettes.
Each reformer session was led by a top instructor who guided participants through a sculpting flow that emphasized performance, precision, and comfort.
The immersive format allowed attendees to experience the brand’s ethos of confidence and balance through movement.
Following class, guests refueled with elevated wellness offerings including ceremonial-grade matcha from What The Matcha and acai bowls from Ubatuba Acai.
The post-workout setting encouraged conversation, content capture, and hands-on exploration of the collection’s premium fabrics and tailored fits.
The Matte Method unfolded as more than a fitness event, positioning Pilates as a social and lifestyle-driven ritual within the city’s wellness scene.
Notable attendees included Scheana Marie Shay, Christine Obanor, Jadah Marie, Savanna Sievers, Nicole Bennett, Genelle Seldon, Talin Silva, and Athena Katoanga.
Additional guests such as Camilla Barragan, Jessica Martin, Heather Michelle, Taylor August, Andrea Rodriguez, Liberty Netuschil, Riley Simpson, Carmen Solomons, and Amber Keaton underscored the event’s carefully curated guest list and cultural reach.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.