Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Spanish Night at Kuba Cabana

Caroline Dalal
Kuba Cabana at CityPlace Doral is hosting a special Spanish Night on Friday, October 13th, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event will begin at 5:00 PM and feature a one-night-only Spanish Tapa-style menu created specifically for the occasion.
Guests can enjoy a variety of authentic Spanish dishes with prices ranging from $5 to $12, making it both a delicious and affordable experience.
A special highlight of the menu will be hand-cut 100% acorn-fed Ibérico ham, sliced tableside by a Maestro Jamonero, for a true taste of Spain.
Other classic Spanish offerings include pan con tomate, queso manchego, tortilla española, patatas bravas, pulpo a la gallega, and many more traditional favorites.
The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by live entertainment from 7 PM to 10 PM, featuring flamenco music and popular Spanish hits to set the mood.
Guests can elevate their dining experience with one of Kuba Cabana's signature cocktails, including refreshing mojitos, piña coladas, and margaritas.
Kuba Cabana offers a vibrant and lively ambiance, making it the perfect setting for this special celebration.
This is a one-night-only event, offering an exclusive culinary and entertainment experience to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made via OpenTable or by visiting Kuba Cabana’s website for more information.
Don’t miss out on this evening of Spanish cuisine, music, and culture at Kuba Cabana, located at CityPlace Doral on October 13th!
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.