Step Inside Cj Hendry’s Flower Market: A Plush Floral Paradise in NYC

Caroline Dalal

🌸 Immerse yourself in a breathtaking field of 100,000 plush flowers, each meticulously crafted and inspired by Clé de Peau Beauté’s signature Radiant Lily, filling the 120x40-foot greenhouse.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

🎟️ Free to the public, the exhibit runs from September 13-15, with registration required at flowermarket.nyc for guaranteed entry.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

📍 Hosted at the iconic FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island, the exhibition offers stunning views of Manhattan and Brooklyn, adding to the unique atmosphere of the event.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

🌷 Each visitor gets a special plush flower to take home as a keepsake, making this a memorable, tactile experience that blends luxury and artistry.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

🌿 Explore an exclusive collection of 12 original drawings by Cj Hendry, each inspired by the floral elements in Clé de Peau Beauté’s iconic skincare products.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

🌟 Martha Stewart made a surprise appearance, adding a touch of celebrity flair to this already extraordinary event.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

📅 Can’t make it in person? Personalize your own Radiant Lily from the comfort of your home with the Virtual Plush Flower Market.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

🚶 The exhibit is open from 10 AM to 4 PM daily, giving visitors plenty of time to stroll through the lush greenhouse and soak in the creative vision of Cj Hendry.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

💎 Clé de Peau Beauté’s partnership with Cj Hendry marks their first-ever consumer experience in the U.S., blending the world of luxury beauty with immersive contemporary art.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

💐 From the plush flowers to the intricate drawings, the Flower Market exhibition is designed to evoke joy, wonder, and a deep connection to beauty, making it an event you won’t want to miss.

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market at FDR Four Freedoms State Park | Image by CJ Hendry Studio