Step Inside Cj Hendry’s Flower Market: A Plush Floral Paradise in NYC

🌸 Immerse yourself in a breathtaking field of 100,000 plush flowers, each meticulously crafted and inspired by Clé de Peau Beauté’s signature Radiant Lily, filling the 120x40-foot greenhouse.
🎟️ Free to the public, the exhibit runs from September 13-15, with registration required at flowermarket.nyc for guaranteed entry.
📍 Hosted at the iconic FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island, the exhibition offers stunning views of Manhattan and Brooklyn, adding to the unique atmosphere of the event.
🌷 Each visitor gets a special plush flower to take home as a keepsake, making this a memorable, tactile experience that blends luxury and artistry.
🌿 Explore an exclusive collection of 12 original drawings by Cj Hendry, each inspired by the floral elements in Clé de Peau Beauté’s iconic skincare products.
🌟 Martha Stewart made a surprise appearance, adding a touch of celebrity flair to this already extraordinary event.
📅 Can’t make it in person? Personalize your own Radiant Lily from the comfort of your home with the Virtual Plush Flower Market.
🚶 The exhibit is open from 10 AM to 4 PM daily, giving visitors plenty of time to stroll through the lush greenhouse and soak in the creative vision of Cj Hendry.
💎 Clé de Peau Beauté’s partnership with Cj Hendry marks their first-ever consumer experience in the U.S., blending the world of luxury beauty with immersive contemporary art.
💐 From the plush flowers to the intricate drawings, the Flower Market exhibition is designed to evoke joy, wonder, and a deep connection to beauty, making it an event you won’t want to miss.
