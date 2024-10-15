The Hollywood Reporter & iHeartRadio Hosted Creators A-List Party in LA Presented by Coca-Cola, Meta, & Gersh

Caroline Dalal
On Thursday, October 10, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and iHeartRadio hosted a party to celebrate the inaugural THR Creators A-List issue.
The event, held at Delilah in Los Angeles, was sponsored by Coca-Cola, Meta and Gersh, and featured a live performance by multihyphenate rising star and THR Creators A-Lister, Huddy.
Attendees included creators and agents featured in the Creators A-List issue such as Cole Walliser the inventor and operator of the GLAMbot high speed camera.
Giannina Milady Gibelli, a contestant on the first season of Love Is Blind who is currently in a relationship with Blake Horstmann, known from The Bachelorette.
Melissa Gisoni from Dance Moms, mother to Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.
Delaney Rowe, an American social media personality, actress, and comedian. She is known for her comedy videos on TikTok.
Guests enjoyed signature cocktails including “The Thirst Trap,” “The Blue Check,” and “The Clickbait” at the exclusive event, as Huddy took to the stage to perform “All the Things I Hate About You,” “Partycrasher,” and the just-released “Addicted To You.”
Attendees were able to interact with Coca-Cola’s AR Vending Machine, a first of its kind gesture-based navigation with advanced body tracking, giving users the ability to receive products, play, and try on merch including Coca-Cola branded swag and cans of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero.
The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Creators A-List issue was published on October 9, 2024 to celebrate 50 Creator A-List influencers across all social media platforms.
