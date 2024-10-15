The Hollywood Reporter & iHeartRadio Hosted Creators A-List Party in LA Presented by Coca-Cola, Meta, & Gersh

Caroline Dalal

On Thursday, October 10, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and iHeartRadio hosted a party to celebrate the inaugural THR Creators A-List issue.

April Kae attends The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The event, held at Delilah in Los Angeles, was sponsored by Coca-Cola, Meta and Gersh, and featured a live performance by multihyphenate rising star and THR Creators A-Lister, Huddy.

(L-R) Chiara Hovland and Huddy attend The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Attendees included creators and agents featured in the Creators A-List issue such as Cole Walliser the inventor and operator of the GLAMbot high speed camera.

Cole Walliser attends The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Giannina Milady Gibelli, a contestant on the first season of Love Is Blind who is currently in a relationship with Blake Horstmann, known from The Bachelorette.

(L-R) Giannina Milady Gibelli and Blake Horstmann attend The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Melissa Gisoni from Dance Moms, mother to Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.

Melissa Gisoni attends The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Delaney Rowe, an American social media personality, actress, and comedian. She is known for her comedy videos on TikTok.

Delaney Marie Rowe attends The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Guests enjoyed signature cocktails including “The Thirst Trap,” “The Blue Check,” and “The Clickbait” at the exclusive event, as Huddy took to the stage to perform “All the Things I Hate About You,” “Partycrasher,” and the just-released “Addicted To You.”

(L-R) Julian Burzynski and Jordan Craig attend The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Attendees were able to interact with Coca-Cola’s AR Vending Machine, a first of its kind gesture-based navigation with advanced body tracking, giving users the ability to receive products, play, and try on merch including Coca-Cola branded swag and cans of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero.

A Coca-Cola display is seen during The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartmedia, Coca-Cola, Meta and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Creators A-List issue was published on October 9, 2024 to celebrate 50 Creator A-List influencers across all social media platforms.

(L-R) Rob Amos and Noah Henderson attend The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartMedia, Coca-Cola, Meta, and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

A drum kit and The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List branding is displayed during The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartmedia, Coca-Cola, Meta and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images