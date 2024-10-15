The Hollywood Reporter & iHeartRadio Hosted Creators A-List Party in LA Presented by Coca-Cola, Meta, & Gersh

Attendees were able to interact with Coca-Cola’s AR Vending Machine, a first of its kind gesture-based navigation with advanced body tracking, giving users the ability to receive products, play, and try on merch including Coca-Cola branded swag and cans of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero.

A Coca-Cola display is seen during The Hollywood Reporter Creators A-List presented by iHeartmedia, Coca-Cola, Meta and Gersh at Delilah | Photo by Andrew Toth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images