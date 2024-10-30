Aroma360 Launches Exclusive NBA Collection with Star-Studded Event in Miami

Matt Kennedy

Aroma360 recently celebrated the highly anticipated launch of its exclusive NBA Collection with an exciting event at the Aroma360 Miami Showroom.

Aroma360's Houston Rockets Merch | Richard Alvarez

This launch marks the beginning of an exciting national tour, set to showcase the collection at various Aroma360 retail locations in cities with NBA teams, allowing fans across the country to engage with the brand in a vibrant, immersive way.

Welcome to the Party | Richard Alvarez

The event attracted an impressive lineup of notable guests, including Larsa Pippen from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami, Academy Award winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., and Miami Heat’s own DJ Irie.

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Benzion Aboud with the Larry O'Brien Trophy | Richard Alvarez

The evening was further enhanced by a surprise appearance from Burnie, the beloved mascot of the Miami Heat, adding a fun and energetic flair to the celebration.

The Miami Heat's Mascot Burnie | Richard Alvarez

Guests indulged in the ultimate premium experience, from enjoying a LOBOS 1707 tequila bar and specialty cocktails to sushi and light bites with the sounds of DJ Sandman filling the room.

LOBOS 1707 Tequila Bar | Richard Alvarez

Guests were able to capture the ultimate photo moment with the iconic Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

Wayne Walton and Alexandra Periu | Richard Alvarez

As the inaugural stop on Aroma360’s national tour, the Wynwood launch not only set the stage for this exciting partnership but also represents a bold new chapter in luxury scenting. 

Aroma360 x NBA Collection | Richard Alvarez

The collaboration between Aroma360 and the NBA signifies a commitment to merging the worlds of sports and luxury lifestyle, providing fans with an innovative way to engage with their favorite teams while enjoying high-quality fragrance products.

The Larry O'Brien Trophy | Richard Alvarez

The Aroma360 x NBA collection includes a room and car diffuser, essential oil-based custom scents, and scented candle for all 30 teams.

Aroma360's Miami Heat Merch | Richard Alvarez

This partnership aligns with the NBA's focus on creating unique fan experiences, making it a perfect match for both Aroma360 and basketball enthusiasts everywhere.

Aroma360's NBA Collection Launch Party | Richard Alvarez

Burnie & Cuba Gooding Jr. | Richard Alvarez