Aroma360 Launches Exclusive NBA Collection with Star-Studded Event in Miami

Matt Kennedy
Aroma360 recently celebrated the highly anticipated launch of its exclusive NBA Collection with an exciting event at the Aroma360 Miami Showroom.
This launch marks the beginning of an exciting national tour, set to showcase the collection at various Aroma360 retail locations in cities with NBA teams, allowing fans across the country to engage with the brand in a vibrant, immersive way.
The event attracted an impressive lineup of notable guests, including Larsa Pippen from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami, Academy Award winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., and Miami Heat’s own DJ Irie.
The evening was further enhanced by a surprise appearance from Burnie, the beloved mascot of the Miami Heat, adding a fun and energetic flair to the celebration.
Guests indulged in the ultimate premium experience, from enjoying a LOBOS 1707 tequila bar and specialty cocktails to sushi and light bites with the sounds of DJ Sandman filling the room.
Guests were able to capture the ultimate photo moment with the iconic Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.
As the inaugural stop on Aroma360’s national tour, the Wynwood launch not only set the stage for this exciting partnership but also represents a bold new chapter in luxury scenting.
The collaboration between Aroma360 and the NBA signifies a commitment to merging the worlds of sports and luxury lifestyle, providing fans with an innovative way to engage with their favorite teams while enjoying high-quality fragrance products.
The Aroma360 x NBA collection includes a room and car diffuser, essential oil-based custom scents, and scented candle for all 30 teams.
This partnership aligns with the NBA's focus on creating unique fan experiences, making it a perfect match for both Aroma360 and basketball enthusiasts everywhere.
