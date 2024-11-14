Zoo Miami Rallies to “Toss the Tusk” and Protect Elephants

Caroline Dalal
A United Effort: Zoo Miami hosted the impactful "Toss the Tusk" event, bringing Miamians together to combat the illegal ivory trade and protect elephants worldwide.
Ivory Surrender for Change: Attendees surrendered unwanted ivory, supporting conservation efforts and making a bold statement against wildlife trafficking.
Powerful Partnerships: The event was organized by the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in collaboration with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
Global Mission, Local Impact: Miami joined cities across the U.S. in raising awareness on the elephant poaching crisis, underscoring a shared commitment to wildlife conservation.
Public Support to Save Elephants: Participants learned how relinquishing ivory items helps reduce demand and save elephant populations.
A Lasting Legacy: Video clips highlight inspiring moments, capturing Miami’s contribution to creating a safer world for endangered elephants.
