Delilah Miami’s New Year’s Eve Moment That Had the City Talking

Delilah Miami welcomed a packed New Year’s Eve crowd for an elevated celebration inside its Roaring ’20s–inspired interiors, reinforcing its status as one of Miami’s most coveted nightlife destinations.
The modern-day supper club delivered a one-night-only experience with live music throughout the evening, blending high-energy nightlife with refined hospitality.
As midnight approached, guests gathered beneath the glow of Delilah’s opulent dining room for a complimentary champagne toast marking the arrival of 2026.
The celebration reached its peak with a surprise live performance by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ne-Yo, instantly electrifying the room.
Ne-Yo took the stage just as the countdown ended, performing fan-favorite hits that brought the entire space to its feet.
The unexpected performance transformed the evening into one of the most buzzed-about New Year’s Eve moments in Miami.
With star power in Brickell, Delilah Miami once again proved its ability to blend live entertainment, dining, and nightlife into a single seamless experience.
From midnight magic to a surprise headliner, Delilah Miami delivered a New Year’s Eve celebration that set a high bar for the city’s 2026 nightlife scene.
