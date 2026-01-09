Inside The Surf Lodge’s Intimate New Year’s Eve Celebration at Hôtel Le Toiny in St Barth

Caroline Dalal
On December 31, The Surf Lodge, founded by Jayma Cardoso, hosted a one-night New Year’s Eve gathering at Hôtel Le Toiny that intentionally favored intimacy over scale.
The celebration was designed to reconnect with the true essence of the island, prioritizing warmth, ease, and genuine human connection rather than spectacle.
Music anchored the evening, with BLOND:ISH leading the night and carrying guests into the New Year with an upbeat, soulful set.
DJ Maxime Cheval, Nico Bernardini, and Rachel Winters added depth and rhythm to the lineup, keeping the energy fluid throughout the night.
A live performance by Edo Ferragamo introduced an unexpected element, blending live artistry into the DJ-driven format.
The guest list reflected The Surf Lodge’s creative and fashion-forward community, with attendees including Elsa Hosk, Izabel Goulart, Chase Hudson, Greta Lee, and Elen Capri.
Longtime friends of the brand and St Barth regulars helped shape an atmosphere that felt elevated yet relaxed.
Set between the beach and Le Toiny’s private villas, the layout encouraged guests to move freely between lively and quieter moments.
Ferragamo’s presence brought a refined counterpoint that complemented The Surf Lodge’s laid-back DNA without overpowering it.
The night closed with a sense of shared mood and connection, reinforcing The Surf Lodge’s belief that the most memorable celebrations often feel personal rather than grand.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.