Worth Avenue Tribute

Hillary Latos

Carolina Herrera

Cherry A-Line Midi Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue - $2490

Jimmy Choo Sandals

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Badgley Mischka

Pheasant Feathers Couture gown $6200

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Vintage Neil Bieff Black/White Bugle Bead Jacket from Saks Fifth Avenue

Akris Black Silk Evening Trousers $1690

Ricky Sarkany Sandals

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Badgley Mischka

Sky Blue Couture Ball gown with Embroidery $7200

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Akris Lasercut

Black Crêpe Tunic Dress with XL Kaleidoscope Sequins $1,690

Ricky Sarkany Sandals

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Emilia Wickstead - Petrova

Floral V-Neck Midi Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue - $1920

Bakelite Black Crystal Necklace - Stylist’s Own

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Proenza Schouler

Crushed Satin Shift Midi Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue $2490

Bib Rhinestone Neck-lace Stylist’s Own

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Akris Rosegold

Shimmering Sequins Jersey Gown $5,990

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Photography/Styling

Daniel Perry @danielperrystudios

Hair/Makeup

Matt Yeandle @beautybymatt

Models

@palmbeachmodels

Linda Bertino @linda_bertino

Natalia Necol @natalianecol

Also read:Vintage Shopping in NYC: Where to Find Hidden Treasures