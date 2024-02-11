TikTok Reveals the Best Dressed Grammy Winners of 2024

To find this answer, what better way than diving directly into social media! A leading authority in fashion, Dresscode conducted a detailed analysis of social engagement metrics from TikTok and Instagram. To do so, the experts used reliable sources to curate a seed list of the best dressed from this year’s award show, utilizing sources such as Grammys , Harper’s Bazaar , and LA Times . From this seed list, they assessed the volume of TikTok hashtags, the number of views of each celebrity’s red carpet walk, and the likes garnered on Instagram posts. By combining all of these data points, an overall view of the public’s opinion and engagement was achieved, revealing the stars that captivated audiences the most. Here are the results: