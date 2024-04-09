Louis Vuitton Mother's Day 2024 Gift Guide

Caroline Dalal
These watches are also sold in Vivienne black and silver. Prices are available upon request.
This necklace has yellow gold, amazonite, and diamond. It can also be paired with a matching bracelet.
Also for sale in blue and beige are dinner plates, oval plates, coffee cups, tea cups, and flower bowls.
Along with a list of other fabulous fragrances, you can also purchase a travel case to pair with this gift.
Other styles include the Porcelain Vase Noe BB and the Petute Malle Porcelain Vase.
You can never go wrong with flowers! This beautiful gift is sure to add style and luxury to any home.
Other textile designs include Sunrise, LV Maps, and Classic Monogram.
These earrings have pink gold and diamond. It can also be paired with a matching necklace and ring.
The best gift for new mothers are found in Louis Vuitton's Newborn Collection including clothing, blankets, teddy bear, rattle, and more.
The perfect addition to your mother's book shelf.
This gorgeous ring has the LV monogram star cut.
Beautifully crafted glasses that can uplift any dinnerware collection.
This hard-sided case has the storage space to hold all of your precious pieces of jewelry. Prices are available upon request.
For more ideas check out the Louis Vuitton website where you can find the best gift guide for women and explore endless options. Treat your mother this Mother's Day!