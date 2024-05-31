Ema Savahl Couture and Amarotto Swimwear Set Miami Swim Week® The Shows On Fire

Carece Slaughter
Day 1 of Miami Swim Week® The Shows' presentations,
Ema Savahl Couture turned heads with its survival-themed and scorching fairy-inspired designs
The colors consisted of a light, airy palette, ranging from sky blue to lavender, with hints of coral undertones, white, and more.
Amarotto Swimwear captivated the audience with their sultry draping fringe cover-ups
Chic swim accessories, exuding jungle and Amazonian vibes
Fringes also made a bold statement on the runway during Day 1 of Miami Swim Week® The Shows.
