Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: The Best Red Carpet Looks You Can't Miss

Rosalía

Rosalía captivates in a delicate, intricately laced gown that features a sheer design, embracing the daring trend of see-through fabrics. The exquisite detailing highlights her ethereal beauty and sets her apart as a fashion icon.

Rosalía at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams steps out in a unique blend of styles, pairing a structured double-breasted blazer with distressed jeans and bright sneakers. His ensemble showcases his flair for mixing formal and casual elements with a signature touch of bold accessories.

Pharrell Williams at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya stuns in a shimmering black gown that perfectly hugs her figure, exuding timeless elegance. Her simple yet sophisticated style proves that sometimes less is more, capturing the essence of classic Hollywood glamour with a modern touch.

Zendaya at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour

Baz Luhrmann keeps it relaxed yet stylish in a denim outfit, paired with a statement necklace, while Anna Wintour dazzles in a sequin floral gown that sparkles with every move. The duo embodies the perfect blend of high fashion and casual chic.

Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

LeBron James

LeBron James exudes cool sophistication in a patterned jacket and matching pants, paired with white sneakers and a casual cap. His look perfectly balances comfort and style, making a strong fashion statement on the red carpet.

LeBron James at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Tyla

Tyla turns heads in a daring ensemble featuring a jeweled bralette and matching track pants, paired with gold accessories. This look embraces boldness and creativity, showcasing her confidence and flair for fashion innovation.

Tyla at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg shines in a gold metallic suit, accessorized with his signature bling, bringing a touch of hip-hop glamour to the red carpet. His bold choice of attire highlights his unique style and charismatic presence.

Snoop Dogg at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper stuns in a chic, sheer black dress, embracing the classic elegance of a little black dress while adding a modern twist with lace detailing. This look beautifully combines timeless fashion with contemporary trends, perfect for a glamorous evening.

Alex Cooper at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Serena Williams

Serena Williams commands attention in a striking black suit with a fitted silhouette, complete with an eye-catching patterned clutch. Her choice of tailored elegance combined with statement accessories showcases her powerful presence and impeccable taste.

Serena Williams at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Simon Porte Jacquemus

Simon Porte Jacquemus opts for a casual yet stylish ensemble with a classic white tee, wide black pants, and a standout yellow belt. This look is a testament to the power of minimalist fashion, adding a pop of color for a refreshing twist.

Simon Porte Jacquemus at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks makes a statement in a daring black mini dress, paired with a bold royal blue coat draped over her arm. The ensemble is a masterclass in blending classic silhouettes with eye-catching color, highlighting her confident style.

Elizabeth Banks at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain channels a sophisticated retro vibe in a monochrome outfit featuring a cropped white jacket and sleek black pants. The look is finished with a headband and minimal accessories, offering a fresh take on vintage-inspired fashion.

Emma Chamberlain at the Paris 2024 Olympics Ceremony Red Carpet | Getty Images

