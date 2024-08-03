Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: The Best Red Carpet Looks You Can't Miss

Caroline Dalal
Rosalía captivates in a delicate, intricately laced gown that features a sheer design, embracing the daring trend of see-through fabrics. The exquisite detailing highlights her ethereal beauty and sets her apart as a fashion icon.
Pharrell Williams steps out in a unique blend of styles, pairing a structured double-breasted blazer with distressed jeans and bright sneakers. His ensemble showcases his flair for mixing formal and casual elements with a signature touch of bold accessories.
Zendaya stuns in a shimmering black gown that perfectly hugs her figure, exuding timeless elegance. Her simple yet sophisticated style proves that sometimes less is more, capturing the essence of classic Hollywood glamour with a modern touch.
Baz Luhrmann keeps it relaxed yet stylish in a denim outfit, paired with a statement necklace, while Anna Wintour dazzles in a sequin floral gown that sparkles with every move. The duo embodies the perfect blend of high fashion and casual chic.
LeBron James exudes cool sophistication in a patterned jacket and matching pants, paired with white sneakers and a casual cap. His look perfectly balances comfort and style, making a strong fashion statement on the red carpet.
Tyla turns heads in a daring ensemble featuring a jeweled bralette and matching track pants, paired with gold accessories. This look embraces boldness and creativity, showcasing her confidence and flair for fashion innovation.
Snoop Dogg shines in a gold metallic suit, accessorized with his signature bling, bringing a touch of hip-hop glamour to the red carpet. His bold choice of attire highlights his unique style and charismatic presence.
Alex Cooper stuns in a chic, sheer black dress, embracing the classic elegance of a little black dress while adding a modern twist with lace detailing. This look beautifully combines timeless fashion with contemporary trends, perfect for a glamorous evening.
Serena Williams commands attention in a striking black suit with a fitted silhouette, complete with an eye-catching patterned clutch. Her choice of tailored elegance combined with statement accessories showcases her powerful presence and impeccable taste.
Simon Porte Jacquemus opts for a casual yet stylish ensemble with a classic white tee, wide black pants, and a standout yellow belt. This look is a testament to the power of minimalist fashion, adding a pop of color for a refreshing twist.
Elizabeth Banks makes a statement in a daring black mini dress, paired with a bold royal blue coat draped over her arm. The ensemble is a masterclass in blending classic silhouettes with eye-catching color, highlighting her confident style.
Emma Chamberlain channels a sophisticated retro vibe in a monochrome outfit featuring a cropped white jacket and sleek black pants. The look is finished with a headband and minimal accessories, offering a fresh take on vintage-inspired fashion.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.