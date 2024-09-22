Threads of Betrayal: Malan Breton's SS 2025 Collection at NYFW

Hillary Latos
In a stunning display of fashion's emotional depth, Malan Breton's SS 2025 collection transported audiences into a world of Betrayal, Revenge, and Hope.
Drawing inspiration from the dark allure of 19th and 20th-century fairy tales, Breton fused fantasy with reality in his collection, creating a visual narrative of powerful contrasts.
Models strode down the runway in sinuous designs, from summer-weight wools to rich leather and silk brocades, each look embodying the complex emotions woven into the collection’s themes.
The show, set to a soundtrack composed by Breton himself and deejayed by Zeke Thomas, was a multi-sensory experience, enhancing the grandeur of his fine tailoring and dramatic flair.
With styling by Marco Maranghello and Vincenza Carovillano, the beauty and fashion worlds collided in a captivating, dreamlike presentation that left audiences enchanted and introspective.
Breton's latest chapter in his fashion saga showcased his signature artistry, cementing his role as a master storyteller in design.
PHOTOS BY AILIN STIMSON
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.