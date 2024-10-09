Pnina Tornai and Kleinfeld Unveil NEW 2025 Bridal Collection and Showcase Jewelry Collection at Jared

Caroline Dalal
Pnina Tornai unveiled her 2025 Bridal Collection, Aura, during New York Bridal Fashion Week on October 8th, 2024, presented by Kleinfeld Bridal.
The event took place at The Altman Building, 135 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, starting at 5 PM EST.
The Aura collection is inspired by the concept of spreading light and becoming the light, emphasizing unity and connection.
Pnina Tornai described each gown in the collection as a piece of her heart and soul, crafted to make brides feel enveloped in light on their special day.
The collection features intricate details, including basque waists, romantic touches, voluminous ball gowns, and ornate lacework, making it one of Pnina Tornai’s most technically challenging collections to date.
The Aura collection will be available to try on at Pnina Tornai’s upcoming trunk show at Kleinfeld Bridal from October 31st to November 10th.
The Pnina Tornai x Jared jewelry collection was also on display at the event, showcased on the models as they walked the runway.
This jewelry collection complements the elegance of the Aura gowns, further enhancing the luminous and ethereal theme of the show.
