LOUIS VUITTON SPRING SUMMER 2025 FASHION SHOW

Hillary Latos

French fashion is a formidable soft power, radiating a tradition of savoirfaire, an art de vivre – a cultural singularity.

LV SS25 Look 1 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

Taken literally, soft power is also a fascinating oxymoron. How to reconcile two antagonists, softness and power?

LV SS25 Bag 19 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

The Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2025 collection thrives on contrast, seemingly generating constant movement.

LV SS25 Shoes 21 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

Sartorial soft power can also be a striking back-and-forth between two contradictory yet harmonious opposites.

LV SS25 Look 11 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

The suppleness of structure. Intractable lightness. Mastering vibrations. Spidery depths. Ethereal opulence. Razor-sharp delicacy. Resolute femininity. The mechanics of fluidity...

LV SS25 Bag 12 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

This season, pictorial works by the artist Laurent Grasso appear on selected pieces that reprise five paintings from the series entitled Studies into the Past.

LV SS25 Accessories 8 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

The musical set is comprised of a mix of four titles taken from the new album by Jamie xx, “In Waves."

LV SS25 Look 18 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci

LV SS25 Bag 1 | Photo Courtesy of Gucci