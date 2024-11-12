Alice + Olivia Spring Summer 2025

Carece Slaughter
Step into the world of Alice + Olivia, where vintage-inspired flair collides with modern femininity, creating a wardrobe that dances between the flirtatious and the refined.
Designer Stacey Bendet’s Spring Summer 2025 collection is a testament to her passion for ornamented fabrics, vibrant prints, and silhouettes that empower women through a fusion of whimsy and sophistication.
Bendet, known for her iconic bohemian-meets-chic aesthetic, has once again crafted pieces that invite women to embrace style with personality and poise.
This season, Alice + Olivia’s runway dazzles with signature bold colors and intricate patterns, while backstage, models embody the brand’s spirit of fierce femininity.
From everyday elegance to show-stopping evening wear, each piece in the collection underscores Bendet’s dedication to creating clothes that celebrate individuality and exude confidence.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!