Hippólito Opens Fourth Location in Coral Gables with Star-Studded Event

Caroline Dalal

Founder Hipólito Ramón Peña Rodríguez and his daughter Gloria Peña, the Creative Director, warmly welcomed guests upon arrival.

Hipólito Ramón Peña Rodríguez at the grand opening | Renato Freitas

Notable attendees included Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., accompanied by his girlfriend Claudine De Niro (daughter of actor Robert De Niro)

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. attends the grand opening | Renato Freitas

Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and his girlfriend, Shreya Arun

Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and his girlfriend, Shreya Arun | Renato Freitas

Along with DJ Coleman Feltes; entrepreneur Manny Machado; Judge Bronwyn C. Miller; Coral Gables City Commissioners Melissa Castro and Kirk Menendez; and Maria Garcia, Chair-elect of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The men's collection at Hippólito’s U.S. flagship | Renato Freitas

The opening marks Hippólito’s fourth location, joining existing stores in Santo DomingoPunta Cana, and Casa de Campo.

A shopper browses the men's collection at Hippólito’s U.S. flagship | Renato Freitas

The brand is known for its elegant blend of timeless style and Latin American heritage.

The women's collection at Hippólito’s U.S. flagship | Renato Freitas

The men's collection features an extensive range of garments, including best-selling guayaberas, dress shirts, suits, and jackets in sizes to XXXL

The men's collection at Hippólito’s U.S. flagship | Renato Freitas

The women's collection includes refined blouses, dresses, skirts, and pants in sizes XS to XL

The women's collection at Hippólito’s U.S. flagship | Renato Freitas

Prices range from $150 to $1,800, offering accessible luxury to a broad clientele.

The men's collection at Hippólito’s U.S. flagship | Renato Freitas

For more information about  Hippólito’s collections or to book a private appointment at the Coral Gables flagship, visit HippolitoFashion.com.

Cuba Gooding Jr. browsing the men's collection | Renato Freitas

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

(L to R) Hipólito Ramón Peña Rodríguez, Gloria Peña, and Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. | Renato Freitas