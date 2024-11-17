Hippólito Opens Fourth Location in Coral Gables with Star-Studded Event

Caroline Dalal
Founder Hipólito Ramón Peña Rodríguez and his daughter Gloria Peña, the Creative Director, warmly welcomed guests upon arrival.
Notable attendees included Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., accompanied by his girlfriend Claudine De Niro (daughter of actor Robert De Niro)
Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and his girlfriend, Shreya Arun
Along with DJ Coleman Feltes; entrepreneur Manny Machado; Judge Bronwyn C. Miller; Coral Gables City Commissioners Melissa Castro and Kirk Menendez; and Maria Garcia, Chair-elect of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The opening marks Hippólito’s fourth location, joining existing stores in Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, and Casa de Campo.
The brand is known for its elegant blend of timeless style and Latin American heritage.
The men's collection features an extensive range of garments, including best-selling guayaberas, dress shirts, suits, and jackets in sizes S to XXXL.
The women's collection includes refined blouses, dresses, skirts, and pants in sizes XS to XL.
Prices range from $150 to $1,800, offering accessible luxury to a broad clientele.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!