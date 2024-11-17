The Blue Jacket Fashion Show Inaugural West Coast Show at LA Fashion Week

Hillary Latos
Kicking off LA Fashion Week, the renowned Blue Jacket Fashion Show continued to elevate prostate cancer awareness by hosting its first-ever Los Angeles (LA) Fashion Week event.
Founded by fashion designer Frederick Anderson along with Laura Miller, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show has hosted eight annual fashion shows in New York City. This year marked the first West Coast show.
Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show brought top celebrities and media together to engage in a national conversation about men’s health and prostate cancer awareness among communities of color.
The event benefitted the nonprofit advocacy group ZERO Prostate Cancer and supported Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to elevate awareness and raise funding to support the prostate cancer community to help improve early detection and accelerate earlier treatment to reduce deaths.
Inaugural LA Runway Event Featured Appearances by fashion designer & Blue Jacket Fashion Show founder Frederick Anderson, Rodney Peete & Holly Robinson Peete, Omar Sharif Jr., Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and many more!
About The Blue Jacket Initiative: Frederick Anderson founded the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in 2016 to create a platform to openly discuss men’s health issues with an emphasis on cancer education, early detection, prevention, and treatment options.
About Johnson & Johnson: We believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal.
About ZERO Prostate Cancer: ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community.
