Oh Polly Debuts Club Tropics Swimwear Collection at Miami Swim Week 2025

Caroline Dalal

Oh Polly closed out Friday night at Paraiso Miami Swim Week with a high-octane runway show unveiling its Summer 2025 Club Tropics Swim Collection.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

The presentation unfolded at 10 PM on May 30th, instantly transforming Miami Swim Week into a shimmering, late-night fashion fantasy.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami and rapper Rick Ross were among the high-profile guests in attendance, further turning up the heat.

Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami | Photo Credit: Richard Alvarez

Inspired by the magnetic pull of tropical nights, the collection delivered high-cut silhouettes, daring cut-outs, and mermaid-core cover-ups that felt made for a moonlit beach.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

The show’s lush prints, sultry metallics, and shimmering embellishments reflected the glow of the ocean at golden hour—one part statement, one part seduction.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

Each look was built for bold self-expression, with sculptural tailoring that sculpted and celebrated the female form with precision.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

The Club Tropics vibe merged sunset glamour with after-dark edge, making a case for swimwear that doubles as statement eveningwear.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

Staged within the epicenter of Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025, the show marked another defining moment for Oh Polly’s international expansion.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

Oh Polly’s distinct take on swim fashion champions confidence-first design—an ethos clearly woven into every look on the runway.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

With Club Tropics set to launch this summer, the brand signals a new season of luxury swimwear that channels escapism, sensuality, and modern femininity.

Oh Polly Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 | Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes