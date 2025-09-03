Tom Ford’s Private Dinner Marks the Launch of Black Orchid Reserve

Caroline Dalal
Tom Ford hosted an intimate dinner to unveil Black Orchid Reserve, with Creative Director Haider Ackermann leading the evening’s celebrations.
A guest list of global icons included Tilda Swinton, Kate Moss, Paris Jackson, Indya Moore, Saskia de Brauw, Noomi Rapace, Edward Enninful, and more—ensuring the night was as culturally rich as it was glamorous.
Industry visionaries such as Inez van Lamsweerde, Vinoodh Matadin, Farida Khelfa, Tish Weinstock, and Tom Guinness joined fashion favorites Jordan Barrett, Malick Bodian, Chuck Junior Achikè, and Kai-Isaiah Jamal.
Guests arrived wearing Tom Ford Eyewear, a deliberate choice that set the tone for the evening’s fusion of scent and style.
The FT1362 sunglasses by Haider Ackermann made a striking impression with their sharp-lined silhouette, black frames, tinted lenses in multiple colors, and rose gold T logo at the temples.
FT1364 offered a fresh take on oval frames, with bold thickness, sculpted volume, and sophisticated geometry in both classic and Havana tones paired with contrasting lenses.
The FT1365 wraparound frame brought a fashion-forward edge, defined by harmonious lines, generous volumes, and a strong, unmistakable personality.
All three eyewear models were first revealed during the February Paris Fashion Show, further cementing their status as runway-worthy accessories.
Produced and distributed by Marcolin, the collection blends Tom Ford’s luxury codes with Haider Ackermann’s distinct design sensibility.
The sunglasses will be available by the end of September at Tom Ford boutiques, select high-end opticians, and through the brand’s official online store.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter