Tuckernuck Celebrates the Opening of Its Madison Avenue Flagship

Caroline Dalal
On September 11, Tuckernuck opened its first NYC flagship at 1121 Madison Avenue, a milestone for the modern luxury Americana brand.
An exclusive in-store celebration welcomed celebrities, tastemakers, friends, and family to toast the debut.
Guests included Whitney Port, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Allie Michler Kopelman, Kaitlan Collins, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Blair Eadie, and Julia Berolzheimer.
Founders Jocelyn Gailliot and Madeline Grayson, with team members September Rinnier Vota and Lauren Fornes, hosted the evening.
The boutique, designed by Cece Barfield, a Bunny Williams apprentice, blends elegance and warmth with Tuckernuck’s signature style.
Attendees browsed the store while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, bespoke cocktails, and music by DJ/violinist Margot.
The flagship marks a new chapter for Tuckernuck, which first built a devoted online following.
The store translates the brand’s modern Americana ethos into an immersive Madison Avenue experience.
Its Upper East Side location places Tuckernuck among heritage and luxury fashion peers.
The flagship offers loyal followers and new clients a community-driven shopping destination.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter