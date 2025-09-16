Tuckernuck Celebrates the Opening of Its Madison Avenue Flagship

Caroline Dalal

On September 11, Tuckernuck opened its first NYC flagship at 1121 Madison Avenue, a milestone for the modern luxury Americana brand.

Floral arrangements and curated details add warmth to the flagship interior | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

An exclusive in-store celebration welcomed celebrities, tastemakers, friends, and family to toast the debut.

Olivia Ivey Bannock, Rainey Lancaster, Cynthia Smith, and Lauren Fornes | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Guests included Whitney Port, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Allie Michler Kopelman, Kaitlan Collins, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Blair Eadie, and Julia Berolzheimer.

Cynthia Smith, Lauren Fornes, and Claiborne Swanson Frank | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Founders Jocelyn Gailliot and Madeline Grayson, with team members September Rinnier Vota and Lauren Fornes, hosted the evening.

September Rinnier Votta, Jocelyn Gailliot, and Madeline Grayson | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The boutique, designed by Cece Barfield, a Bunny Williams apprentice, blends elegance and warmth with Tuckernuck’s signature style.

A statement mannequin look highlights Tuckernuck’s modern Americana style | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Attendees browsed the store while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, bespoke cocktails, and music by DJ/violinist Margot.

Guests enjoyed soft pretzels and artisanal bites during the celebration | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The flagship marks a new chapter for Tuckernuck, which first built a devoted online following.

DJ/violinist Margot rocked the night | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The store translates the brand’s modern Americana ethos into an immersive Madison Avenue experience.

Elizabeth Pash, Elizabeth Pash, and Lucy Pash | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Its Upper East Side location places Tuckernuck among heritage and luxury fashion peers.

Nicky Hilton | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The flagship offers loyal followers and new clients a community-driven shopping destination.

Blair Eadie | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com