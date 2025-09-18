Oh Polly x Cindy Kimberly Light Up NYFW with Vita Velata

Caroline Dalal

Cindy Kimberly, known to 7M+ followers as Wolfie Cindy, teamed with Oh Polly to debut her Vita Velata collection, opening New York Fashion Week with 25 fresh looks.

Holly Scarfone speaks during the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The entirely unreleased lineup positioned the show as one of NYFW’s most buzzed-about openers, highlighting Kimberly’s growing influence.

Models take to the runway at the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Rooted in dark romance and modern sensuality, Vita Velata showcased a moody palette of black, maroon, metallics, gold, snow white, and animal motifs.

Model walks the runway during the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Bolero-style fur jackets layered over sleek silhouettes offered a standout twist on evening dressing.

Model wearing Bolero-style fur jacket at the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Sequined floor-length gowns, cut with plunging and A-line necklines, delivered dramatic glamour with wearable ease.

Model wearing sequined floor-length gown at the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Fringe accents animated both tube-top mini sets and elongated gowns, tapping into the season’s tactile trend.

Oh Polly x Cindy Kimberly ignite NYFW with the debut of Vita Velata | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Animal prints—a Kimberly signature—appeared in mini and maxi styles with metallic sheens and subtle glam.

Model donning an animal print dress on the runway during the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Kimberly herself closed the show in a cut-out animal-print maxi dress, commanding the finale spotlight.

Cindy Kimberly walks the runway during the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

With sizes 0–14 and prices $85–$195, the collection makes runway drama widely accessible.

Model walks the runway during the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The Oh Polly x Cindy Kimberly Vita Velata collection is now available for exclusive pre-order online.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Model walks the runway during the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase | Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images