Oh Polly x Cindy Kimberly Light Up NYFW with Vita Velata

Cindy Kimberly, known to 7M+ followers as Wolfie Cindy, teamed with Oh Polly to debut her Vita Velata collection, opening New York Fashion Week with 25 fresh looks.
The entirely unreleased lineup positioned the show as one of NYFW’s most buzzed-about openers, highlighting Kimberly’s growing influence.
Rooted in dark romance and modern sensuality, Vita Velata showcased a moody palette of black, maroon, metallics, gold, snow white, and animal motifs.
Bolero-style fur jackets layered over sleek silhouettes offered a standout twist on evening dressing.
Sequined floor-length gowns, cut with plunging and A-line necklines, delivered dramatic glamour with wearable ease.
Fringe accents animated both tube-top mini sets and elongated gowns, tapping into the season’s tactile trend.
Animal prints—a Kimberly signature—appeared in mini and maxi styles with metallic sheens and subtle glam.
Kimberly herself closed the show in a cut-out animal-print maxi dress, commanding the finale spotlight.
With sizes 0–14 and prices $85–$195, the collection makes runway drama widely accessible.
The Oh Polly x Cindy Kimberly Vita Velata collection is now available for exclusive pre-order online.
